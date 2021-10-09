The GTA 3 design document has just been revealed

Rockstar has finally revealed the GTA trilogy, along with the release date of a standalone GTA Online. Coupled with that, a YouTube channel just recently uncovered a GTA 3 design document.

YouTube channel GTA Series Videos put out a video today. For a while now, they've been documenting the beta history of GTA 3. One of their main goals is to collect important memorabilia from the series. Today, they found the holy grail in the GTA 3 design document.

The GTA 3 design document has finally been revealed to the public

The GTA 3 design document is dated on 29 December 2000. GTA Series Videos went in deep with their newest post. There are so many secrets to uncover with GTA 3. The design document is an important part of gaming history as it's basically a look back into the past.

Here is what the video covers

The video is a long one, clocking in at nearly an hour and 48 minutes. Thankfully, GTA Series Videos has divided it into timestamps. There are 12 chapters in total and it covers everything from beta vehicles to removed features. GTA 3 was a highly ambitious project from Rockstar.

There is also never-before-seen artwork within the GTA 3 design document. It even includes characters who aren't present in the final product. This document is an inside look at Rockstar's development process. It carries great historical importance for such a groundbreaking title.

Key takeaways

A never-before-seen picture of Major Hale, a beta character from GTA 3 (Image via GTA Series Videos)

There is a lot to uncover from the video. So much beta content is readily available in the GTA 3 design document. Here are a few examples from the video:

A military character known as Major Hale would give missions at the base

Mickey Hamfists was originally known as Muscles

There was supposed to be storm drains in Liberty City

PHUQU-2 was the original name of the tanks

Fuel tankers are meant to show up

One mission had the S.W.A.T. attack the Yakuza

Pedestrians had unique injury animations

Again, there is a lot to be unraveled from the video. These examples are only a small aspect of the GTA 3 design document.

Why is this important for GTA 3 fans?

GTA 3 will always have its place in history. This is the game that started it all for Rockstar Games. Nearly two decades later, fans are still discovering new aspects of the game.

This document is a gold mine with beta content. Players are still interested in learning about this old game. Coupled with that, data miners will have a lot to look forward to in this video. It's the perfect way to celebrate 20 years of GTA 3.

