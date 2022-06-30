The Liberator in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

GTA Online has just received another weekly update from Rockstar, which allows players to grab certain vehicles in the game at massive discounts.

GTA Online has a lot of unique vehicles for players to purchase and enjoy in the in-game world, and one of them is the famous Liberator. Players can get the truck at an amazing 50% discount throughout the week. However, some players might wonder if it is still worth it to get the truck in 2022. Therefore, this article will cover everything about the Vapid Liberator in GTA Online.

Everything players should know about Liberator in GTA Online

The Vapid Liberator is a 2-door limited edition monster truck introduced in GTA Online as part of the Independence Day Special update. It features a fiberglass body mounted over the frame chassis. The front end of the vehicle has a small bumper as well as a silver rectangular grille in a dual mesh pattern.

The sides of the vehicle have large arches with high clearance for a huge, disproportionate set of wheels. The rear has decals that emulate fake taillights and two American flags as a unique cosmetic feature.

The vehicle’s tube-frame chassis is heavily inspired by that of a real-life monster trucks, which helps the vehicle maintain its integrity on hard hits. It also features quad shock towers as well as sway bars to maintain the realism of driving a monster truck and enhance the whole experience of driving this powerful beast in the game.

When it comes to the interior, the vehicle is mostly stripped down to bare minimum basics. It only has the necessary components on the front, a fire extinguisher attached to the lower frames, race-type seats, and a bug catcher behind the seats. For PS5 & Xbox Series X|S players who have the enhanced version of the game, the truck uses the same dial set available in the muscle cars including the Dominator.

The vehicle always spawns with an American livery, which displays its name as well as that of its sponsors around it.

When it comes to its performance, the truck is powered by a high-output supercharged V8 engine coupled to a 3-speed gearbox, powering the wheels in an 80% rear and 20% front torque distribution. The vehicle is considered to be one of the most high-performing monster trucks in the game that has a high speed that can keep up with other normal cars in the game.

Even though the vehicle doesn’t have enough gear compared to normal cars in the game, it still boasts the fastest acceleration for a 4-wheel drive vehicle. It can reach its top speed in no time, which further adds to its performance capabilities.

Although it’s a large vehicle, it still possesses good handling that keeps the vehicle stable at high speeds and doesn’t lose control often. This is probably due to its huge, thick tires, which again adds to its overall aesthetic of a monster truck. It also features 4-wheel steering, which allows the vehicle to have an impressive turning radius, especially at slow speeds.

The vehicle also has a very high damage tolerance as it’s not easy to destroy it in the game. It is completely immune to fall damage, and it doesn’t even explode upon impact on the ground. The truck is capable of crushing certain vehicles as well as doing tricks in the air.

It is available to purchase in the game at a staggering 50% discount this week. Players can get this beast for as low as $371,007 from the Warstock Cache & Carry in GTA Online.

In conclusion, this is the best time for players to add this monster truck to their collection of vehicles in the game and wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

