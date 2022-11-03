The official GTA 5 trailer was revealed 11 years ago: No sequel yet

Rockstar Games revealed the first GTA 5 trailer back on November 2, 2011. That was nearly 11 years ago, and there hasn't been a single-player sequel since then. The long-awaited GTA 6 was confirmed to be in development, albeit without a revealed name at the moment.

Still, many gamers call the next Grand Theft Auto title GTA 6. Although many players eagerly await its arrival, Rockstar Games has yet to release much information on it.

The gap in the release dates between GTA 5 and its single-player sequel is substantially longer than the release dates between any previous Grand Theft Auto games.

GTA 5 had its first trailer 11 years ago

Many younger gamers may like to meme on GTA 5 and constantly call out Rockstar Games for milking it, but such sentiment didn't exist nearly 11 years ago. Back then, fans around the world were excited at the prospect of a new single-player Grand Theft Auto game.

Many loved Grand Theft Auto IV, so there was an abundance of high expectations for this title. As gamers should know by now, GTA 5 was an incredible success that was critically acclaimed and has sold over 160,000,000 copies since its launch on September 17, 2013.

This trailer launched on November 2, 2011, nearly two years before the game's release date. Time has flown by since then, and it may interest some gamers to learn the difference in release dates for older titles.

How much time passed between the older Grand Theft Auto titles

For all intents and purposes, it's worth looking at the mainline games and how long it took for one to come out after another. Let's start with the commonly accepted release dates:

Grand Theft Auto III: October 23, 2001

October 23, 2001 Grand Theft Auto Vice City: October 29, 2002

October 29, 2002 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: October 26, 2004

October 26, 2004 Grand Theft Auto IV: April 29, 2008

April 29, 2008 Grand Theft Auto V: September 17, 2013

For reference's sake, here is how long it took for each game to come out after the previous one:

III → Vice City: 371 days

371 days Vice City → San Andreas: 728 days

728 days San Andreas → IV: 1,281 days

1,281 days IV → V: 1,967 days

Keep in mind that there were some side projects during some of these time frames, such as games like Vice City Stories, Chinatown Wars, and the Episodes from Liberty City. Still, the general trend shows that the time it takes to develop one mainline game after another increases quite a bit with each entry.

It's worth noting that the time between GTA 5's release date and the 11th anniversary of its trailer is 3,333 days. This is substantially more than the time gap between GTA 4 and 5. Do note that it's not even mentioning that GTA 6 is yet to be revealed via a trailer.

All that's officially been revealed about GTA 6 by GTA 5's 11th anniversary

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

The first official confirmation that GTA 6 was in development happened back on February 4, 2022. Not much was revealed about the title other than how it was being worked on.

Rockstar Games would remain silent on this game for several months until a massive leak happened, which revealed a good amount of content for the next Grand Theft Auto title. The company was disappointed by this leak but stated that they would continue to work on the game uninterrupted.

Nothing since then has been revealed about the highly anticipated sequel to GTA 5.

