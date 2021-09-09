All you need to know about this week’s GTA Online Podium Vehicle, the Truffade Adder

Another week, another update for GTA Online. Rockstar Games pushes weekly updates to change prize rides, podium vehicles and discounted content in order to keep the game interesting.

Players wait patiently to try their hand at the latest podium vehicle. Like almost every week, the podium vehicle features a car that is quite expensive to buy and exotic.

The podium vehicle for the week of 9th September 2021 to 15th September 2021 is the Truffade Adder. The Truffade Adder is one of the most exciting cars, as it is legendary in GTA Online.

Everything players need to know about the Truffade Adder in GTA Online

“If cars were p**n, this would be the ultimate D*D* scene. Give the liberals something to really protest about with the least environmentally-friendly car on the planet! The Adder's monstrous 8-liter engine burns fuel faster than a blazing oil refinery, but it reaches speeds of 250mph, making it the perfect all-round car for life in a busy urban metropolis.”— Legendary Motorsport description.

The design of the Truffade Adder is that of a two door hyper car, and it can be bought in GTA Online. It is one of the fastest cars in GTA and is based on the legendary Bugatti Veyron Super Sport with a few elements from the Saab Aero-X.

The Adder used to be the fastest car in GTA Online but was dethroned when newer cars were introduced into the game. The car has a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) once fully upgraded, as it's been tested by Broughy1322.

The Adder can be purchased in GTA Online from the Legendary Motorsport website for a price of $1,000,000. The car has many modification options and it also has a turbo tuning that improves the acceleration of the car.

This car can be found in front of Sessanta Nove on Portola Drive, Rockford Hills. This is one of the most sought-out cars in the game and driving around in the Adder will surely turn some heads.

The car can accommodate two players and has a AWD drive train. The car also comes with a six-speed gear box for players who love to race. The Adder is definitely a car that players would want in their garage to be able to flex on their friends.

