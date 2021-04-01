GTA Online Weekly Update: Itali RSX Podium Vehicle, Parachuting, and more

The GTA Online Weekly Update is now live, and players can potentially grab one of the best cars in the game - the Itali RSX - for free.

The Podium Vehicle is one of the many reasons why players look forward to Thursday each week. In addition to the Podium Vehicle, there are plenty of great bonus activities that can net double, and sometimes even triple, cash and RP.

This week, players can engage in Parachuting for double RP and cash as well as the Drop Zone Adversary Mode for triple bonuses. There are also discounts on the fantastic Annihilator Stealth Chopper as well as the massive Cargobob.

GTA Online Weekly Update

Credits: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

Podium Vehicle

Grotti Itali RSX

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Drop Zone

2x GTA$ and RP on Parachuting

Discounted Content

30% off Annihilator Stealth ($ 2,709,000 / 2,031,750)

40% off Western Company Cargobob (GTA$ 1,074,000)

40% off Buckingham Valkyrie ($ 2,274,300 / 1,710,000)

40% off Buckingham Howard NX-25 ($ 778,050 / 585,000)

40% off Buckingham Vestra ($ 570,000)

40% off Western Company Maverick ($ 468,000)

40% off Invetero Coquette D10 ($ 906,000)

40% off Grotti Visione ($ 1,350,000)

40% off Dinka Sugoi ($ 734,400 / 550,800)

40% off Nagasaki Outlaw ($ 760,800 / 570,600)

40% off Karin Sultan Classic ($ 1,030,800 / 773,100)

40% off All Hangars

40% off Renovations Hangars

10% off All Garages

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Annis Savestra (GTA$ 198,000)

40% off Maibatsu Manchez Scout (GTA$ 135,000)

35% off Vapid Slamtruck (GTA$ 851,500)

Time Trial

Grove Street, Par Time 01:20:00

RC Bandito Time Trial

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time 01:27:00

Premium Race

Senora Freeway