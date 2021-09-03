Tiny Racers Adversary Mode in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online is all the more alluring thanks to its PvP game modes. Tiny Racers is one such Adversary Mode game where players can relive the nostalgia of the topdown 2D era.

Tiny Racers is a GTA Online Adversary Mode that was released on April 25, 2017. This was part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update, and it came out during the Tiny Racers Week event.

Currently, GTA Online is offering 3x GTA$ and RP for playing Tiny Racers. This article explores this Adversary Mode in GTA Online and contains everything players need to know about it.

GTA Online: What is the Tiny Racers Adversary Mode?

Tiny Racers consists of a race against other players in a topdown-perspective view. The players must race against each other and collect power-ups to gain advantages.

“Survival of the fittest, Los Santos style: get left too far behind, and you'll automatically detonate in a massive fireball. If only Mother Nature were this efficient. Up to four players compete in a retro-styled elimination race.” — Job Description.

The game's difficulty stems from the lack of perspective required to detect ramps and jumps. As a result, they are a significant impediment to making a difference in the players' positions. Players who are knocked off the road or are too far from the leading player for ten seconds are automatically eliminated from the game and counted as losers. The round will be considered a draw if all players die.

“Tiny Racers channels the spirit of classic GTA titles with a shifting, bird’s-eye perspective designed to bring you a new flavor of vehicle combat. Up to four players can duke it out for the top spot across seven new courses with just one rule: Don’t blow up. Fall too far behind first place, and your tiny car goes boom. Scattered across the track are various power-ups ranging from Rockets and Bombs to light-wielding Shotaros and Special Vehicles. Making good use of these power-ups is key to closing the distance and avoiding a fiery doom.” — Rockstar Games Newswire.

A point is awarded to the player who crosses the finish line first or has their opponents far behind them. As a result, the game is won by the player who achieves the required score.

3x GTA$ & RP on

- Tiny Racers Adversary Mode

2x GTA$ & RP on

- Auto Shop Contracts

- DJ Requests (Cayo Perico update)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 2, 2021

This week, GTA Online players who play Tiny Racers will receive 3x GTA$ and RP in the game.

Tiny Races is not one of my favorite adversary modes, but at least Rockstar has added bonuses to it after a long time! — Ariel Henrique (@ArielHe39808576) September 2, 2021

Many GTA Online players were overjoyed to have a reason to play Tiny Racers again.

