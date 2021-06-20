Top 10 most interesting GTA 5 cheats for rookies

Cheat codes have been a part of the GTA franchise since the beginning. Every entry in the GTA franchise has a unique set of cheat codes that players can use.

GTA 5 is no exception to this. Cheat codes in GTA 5 range from useful and practical to ridiculous cheats for fun.

Using cheat codes in GTA 5 is not wrong and will not get players banned, but it will disable trophies for the duration of the game session in which cheats have been use. Also, use of cheats in missions will prevent players from completing optional challenges.

Here is a list of the best GTA 5 cheat codes that rookies should try.

Note: This list was made before the release of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X which may include new cheat codes.

Best GTA 5 cheat codes for rookies

1) Max health and armor

PS4 - O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One - B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

PC - TURTLE

Cell Phone - 1-999-887-853

This cheat refills the players health bar and gives the player full armor. Players can use this cheat for an advantage in shoot outs.

2) Fast Sprinting

PS4 - Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Xbox One - Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

PC - CATCHME

Cell Phone - 1-999-228-2463

The fast run cheat allows players to sprint really fast. This cheat makes general movement quicker and is especially useful in the epsilon program mission where the player needs to run five miles.

3) Lower wanted level

PS4 - R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Xbox One - RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

PC - LAWYERUP

Cell Phone - 1-999-529-93787

Lower wanted level cheat removes one wanted star level. It can be activated multiple times if the player has more than one wanted star.

This cheat should be memorized by heart as it helps in escaping near death situations with the police.

4) Recharge special ability

PS4 - X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Xbox One - A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

PC - POWERUP

Cell Phone - 1-999-769-3787

The recharge special ability cheat fills up each character's special ability bar, allowing players to skip the special ability recharge time.

This cheat is useful for players that use special abilities in the game like Franklin's slow motion driving and Trevor's rage ability.

5) Invincibility

PS4 - Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Xbox One - Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

PC - PAINKILLER

Cell Phone - 1-999-724-6545537

The invincibility cheat makes players take no damage from bullets and explosions for five minutes. This cheat should only be used in free roam to mess around, as it ruins the fun of all the actual missions.

6) Slow-motion aiming

PS4 - Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Xbox One - X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

PC - DEADEYE

Cell Phone - 1-999-332-3393

The slow motion cheat slows down time when the player starts aiming. The intensity of this cheat can be controlled by activating it again and again.

This cheat is useful for players who are not skilled at shooting in GTA 5, as it gives them a few extra seconds to aim properly.

7) Buzzard helicopter

PS4 - O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

Xbox One - B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

PC - BUZZOFF

Cell Phone - 1-999-289-9633

This cheat will spawn a buzzard helicopter near the player.

The buzzard helicopter is fitted with a machine gun and missiles which can be fired. This chopper makes assassination missions easy and quick.

8) Moon gravity

PS4 - Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Xbox One - Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

PC - FLOATER

Cell Phone - 1-999-356-2837

The moon gravity cheat reduces the gravity of the game world. Using this cheat reduces fall damage a lot, which is great for new players. This cheat can also be used for stunt jumps.

9) Explosive rounds

PS4 - Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One - Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

PC - HIGHEX

Cell Phone - 1-999-444-439

The explosive rounds cheat replaces all the ammo the player has with explosive ammo. Explosive ammo are bullets which explode on impact. This makes every major confrontation in the game and taking down vehicles easy.

10) Give weapons and ammo

PS4 - Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Xbox One - Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

PC - TOOLUP

Cell Phone - 1-999-866-587

This will give players all the weapons that are currently unlocked in the game. It also refills the ammo of all the weapons already in the player's arsenal.

This cheat can be used to get good weapons early on before players can get the money to afford them.

