Top 3 highest paying heists in GTA Online

Heists are one of the most enjoyable aspects of GTA Online. It is even one of the major reasons behind the popularity of the online counterpart to GTA as well. Players can gather their friends, build a crew, and execute a heist, all in real time.

GTA Online lets players take the allowed anarchy of GTA up a notch, as they can now be a part of the Los Santos underworld with their friends in their posse. Building a crew of real-life friends and turning the world upside down is very difficult to pass on, and GTA Online makes this a reality.

What makes this experience even better is the opportunity to go on heists in GTA Online. While there are many options to choose from, there are three heists that definitely take the cake.

3 of the best heists in GTA Online right now, with insane loot to offer

3) The Doomsday Heist

Most heists have multiple primary targets, each with separate cash grabs. The GTA Online Doomsday Heist has three targets, divided into 'acts.'

Act 1, The Data Breaches: It takes two players to complete, with a maximum loot of $812,500

It takes two players to complete, with a maximum loot of $812,500 Act 2, The Bogdan Problem: It takes two to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $1,187,500

Act 3, The Doomsday Scenario: It takes two to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $1,500,000

2) The Diamond Casino Heist

This one is one of the most profitable heists of GTA Online but is understandably difficult to execute. Like the previous one on the list, this one has three primary targets as well.

The Diamond Casino Heist (Cash): It takes two to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $2,326,500

The Diamond Casino Heist (Artwork): It takes two players to complete, with a maximum loot of $2,585,000

The Diamond Casino Heist (Gold): It takes two to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $2,843,500

1) The Cayo Perico Heist

Now, this one is the crowning jewel, the Holy Grail of GTA Online Heists. This one has more than a substantial cash grab and can be understandably difficult. Unlike previous ones, The Cayo Perico heist has six primary targets, each offering a huge loot. However, one of them is only available on the first playthrough. Additionally, the Panther Statue target is only available during special events.

Special Alcohol: It takes one to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $990,000

Ruby Necklace: It takes one to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $1,100,000

Bearer Bonds: It takes one to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $1,210,000

Madrazo Files: It takes one to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $1,100,000. However, this one can only be executed on the first playthrough.

Pink Diamond: It takes one to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $1,430,000

Panther Statue:It takes one to four players to complete, with a maximum loot of $2,090,000. However, this one is only available during certain events.

