Top 3 Music Sticks added in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

GTA Online came out with the new Los Santos Tuners update, and it is feature-packed with many new features. The update also introduces Music Sticks as a new way to consume music in the game.

The game now has a side quest to find these music sticks that increase the player's audio library in the game as a collectible. These music sticks can be used in the new media player in the radio menu that gives the players access to new music within the game.

In the new update, the radio selection wheel in GTA Online has a new option for the media player that lets gamers play these new tracks. All the tracks can be accessed by the player once they have tracked down Moodymann's media stick to discover all the music sticks that contain the EPs.

The EPs feature a variety of artists, which make up a mix of classic cuts and exclusive features from Nez, Gangsta Boo, Channel Tres and Hesses Johnson from Prince's legendary band, The Time. All four Monday Dreaming EP's are from Rockstar Games' partnership with the legendary club culture icons CircoLoco and have to be found in spots all over the city.

Best three Music Sticks in the latest GTA Online update

#3 CircoLoco Records - Black EP - GTA Online Los Santos Tuner Update

The Black EP can be found next to the modshop in the LS Car Meet. This club mix is a deep house mix of ambient arpeggiated synth leads with soothing vocals which makes the players feel relaxed during the commute whilst listening to this EP.

#2 CircoLoco Records - Blue EP - GTA Online Los Santos Tuner Update

The Blue EP can be found by the jacuzzi on the roof of the Casino in GTA Online. The Blue EP is an 80s inspired disco synth sounding EP with identifiable 808's and progressivly building synthesizers. Dark sounding Vocals in the tracks give it a mysterious vibe that captivates the players attention and builds suspense through your travels within the game.

#1 CircoLoco Records - Green EP - GTA Online Los Santos Tuner Update

The Green EP can be found at the arcade bar. This is the most versatile EP of the lot as it has dynamic variations in each of the tracklistings. The EP begins soft and slow but changes with progression. The tracks vary from being light and melodious to heavy and rhythmous. The changing intensity of the music makes this the most enjoyable EP out of the lot.

