Top 3 ways to get easy money in GTA Online

GTA Online is a fiercely competitive environment in which players require money at all times. Money is the primary goal of every player, whether it's for new weapons, properties, vehicles, or even clothing.

Many players spend countless hours grinding in GTA Online just to earn more money. Some even buy Shark Cards to avoid the hassle of grinding and get in-game currency much faster.

However, there are much smarter ways of making money in the game. These are less time consuming and completely free of cost. Here are some of the best ways to get money easily in GTA Online.

Making money in GTA Online: The 3 most efficient methods to earn cash

1) Cayo Perico Heist

There is no other heist in GTA Online that is more profitable than the Cayo Perico Heist. Ever since it was introduced, this Heist has been the go-to choice for moneymaking in the game. Players can earn anywhere between $2 million to $3 million upon completing it.

Players should only loot high-value primary targets like the Pink Diamond to maximize earnings. They should abort and restart the scope out mission if the vault contains low-paying targets. Once players get the hang of it, the heist finale is quick and easy to complete.

2) Gunrunning with a bunker

In GTA Online, conducting a gunrunning operation from a Bunker may earn players $52,000 per hour. Bunker purchases and upgrading costs may cost anywhere from $1.1 million to almost $3 million, but the passive revenue payback is enormous.

For every 11.5 hours of in-game time spent by players, the Bunker will bring in a total of $1,050,000 in earnings. Gamers just need to finish the selling missions and receive their money.

Players should keep in mind that they must refill supplies every 2.5 hours. This is done to guarantee that the gunrunning operation's passive income continues to flow.

3) Cargo missions

Cargo missions include vehicle cargo missions as well as special cargo ones. For vehicle cargo missions, players must steal and deliver vehicles to customers across the map. Higher-end vehicles are the most profitable, and players should only stick to delivering those.

Special cargo missions are similar, but for these, players need to deliver commodities instead of vehicles. Both of these require individual warehouses to purchase, and are equally lucrative. However, they are also quite risky, as doing them in a free roam lobby means being targeted by griefers.

