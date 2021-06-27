GTA Online Import/Export business guide: All you need to know

The goal of every player in GTA Online is to amass as much wealth as possible. In fact, it may be the only way to move up in the competitive environment of the game.

There are several ways to have a passive income in GTA Online, primarily through purchasable businesses. The import/export business is one of the most lucrative business opportunities in the game.

Players should note that making money off the import/export business requires a bit of patience. Since the initial investment is significant in this case, it takes much longer to get a return.

This article will cover everything needed to know about import/export businesses and how to make money from it.

How to start Import/Export business in GTA Online?

The first thing that players need is a CEO office purchasable from the Dynasty 8 Executive website. A computer on the CEO desk gives access to the SecuroServ network, which includes special cargo, vehicle cargo and special vehicle missions.

Players will then need to buy a vehicle warehouse from the vehicle cargo option. It should be noted that players can only own one warehouse at a given time. Players can then source vehicles and store up to 40 of them at their warehouse.

How to get rich from Import/Export business in GTA Online

SecuroServ screen shown when sourcing vehicles (Image via GTA Wiki)

To earn the maximum amount of money possible, players should only focus on top range vehicles. Once players have sourced around 10 mid or standard range vehicles, each with unique license plates, they will start getting top range cars only.

When selling these vehicles, players need to avoid damage to the cars, as enemies will spawn and start attacking the player. This can be avoided if the player is in a lobby with at least 1 other CEO, as enemies won't spawn in that case.

After each successful delivery, there is a 20 minute cooldown during which players can source more vehicles or do some other odd jobs. An easier way to deliver vehicles is to pick them up with the Cargobob. If players fly it high enough, they can reach the delivery point without any enemy spawning in the way.

Owning a Terrorbyte makes it considerably easier to start source vehicle missions. Here is a list of all the available cargo vehicles for the Import/Export business in GTA Online.

