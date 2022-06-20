Top 5 addon map mods for GTA 5 FiveM servers

GTA 5 has a dedicated modding community that always tries to bring a new experience to the core gameplay.

One of the best mods for the game so far is the FiveM. It is a mod that allows the creation of personalized multiplayer servers for players to enjoy. The mod lets players add some map mods over it to bring a new experience to the multiplayer. It also allows players to roleplay as whomever they want and is vast and virtually limitless.

However, with so many addons available, one could wonder which one they should try first. That said, let's look at the five addon map mods for FiveM servers that players should try.

FiveM addon map mods that GTA 5 players should try

5) Harugahara (Drift)

Created by kpowka, this mod is a treat for racing enthusiasts as it allows them to try the infamous Harugahara track from the Assetto Corso game into the world of GTA 5. The whole track is built into a valley in the mountains, which makes the drifting on the cliffs so satisfying. Also, the track seems to contain sudden turns as well as esses.

4) The Simpsons Hit & Run - Level 1

Created by MrVicho13, this mod brings the complete level 1 Homer of the iconic The Simpsons Hit & Run video game into the open world of Los Santos. The whole level takes place in the colorful suburbs of Springfield, which fans of the game can recognize instantly.

Players can also find the most memorable locations from the show, including the Flanders House, Simpsons House, and the Wiggum House. Additionally, shortcuts are available in the mod, just like the original. Players can relive the whole experience once again.

3) Driver's Paradise Remastered

Created by BlueJeansGamer, this mod is a love letter to all the racing fans in GTA 5. It brings different terrains for racing packed in a single location.

Every location in the mod looks breathtaking with highly detailed textures. This includes mountains, ice, deserts, beaches, oceans, and more. All of these help players set up different categories of races depending on terrain, time of the day, cars, and driving style. Some of the must-try races here include sprints, circuits, drag, drift, and offroad races.

2) GoKart Map Mod

Created by avail, KOHDYKTOP & FreeZiic, this mod brings Go-Kart race tracks into the world of GTA 5 for fans to enjoy multiplayer with FiveM servers.

Go-Kart refers to a small 4-wheel motorized vehicle with which players can race with each other. Apart from classic Go-Kart racing, players can also play drift racing, drag racing, sprint racing, as well as circuit racing with the cars of their choosing.

The whole mod is highly detailed, which adds to the overall experience of Go-Kart racing.

1) Le Mans Circuit

The Le Mans Circuit needs no introduction to Formula 1 racing fans. The mod brings the iconic Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans track for players to enjoy.

Created by halfdead, this mod is highly detailed with elements similar to the real-life track. Players can now be a part of this historic and iconic track and create memorable moments with their friends in the world of GTA.

The mod also features a full-fledged pit stop with working fuel pumps for added immersion. Even the scenery around the track is beautiful, just like the real one. This is a must-try for every racing enthusiast.

Other honorable mentions

French Riviera V – FiveM (By EncryptedReality)

Police Checkpoint Freeway - Paleto Bay Bridge (Gongasleet)

Drift Paradise (By ArthurLopes)

Tokyo Freeway (By Zashui)

Fujimi Kaido: The Drift Heaven (By ArthurLopes)

Fantasy Hill Map Mod (By avail)

Desert Rally map (By ganic)

Need for Speed Shift 2: Ambush Canyon (By ArthurLopes)

NFS Shift 2: Hazyview Drift Track (By ArthurLopes)

Driver 2: Chicago (By ArthurLopes)

GTA 5 still seems to be thriving with the help of the dedicated modding community, which brings new experiences for players to enjoy while they wait anxiously for the upcoming GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

