Top 5 best looking cars in the history of the GTA series

While superficiality is dissuaded in real life (as it should be), it's considered pretty standard, even encouraged, in the GTA series. After all, no one likes to shell out the big bucks on ugly things of no great importance.

The GTA series features a number of good-looking vehicles. Indeed, some are so easy on the eyes, their performance doesn't even count. This article takes a look at 5 vehicles that players would purchase even if they were total duds on the fast track.

5 best looking cars from the GTA series

#5 The Bullet – GTA San Andreas

The Bullet is not only one of the most iconic vehicles in the series but also the most memorable from GTA San Andreas. While most cars in the game are capable of getting any job done, not all are worth marveling at.

The Bullet, on the other hand, is in a class of its own. Its sleek and sturdy body comprises two primary colors. One encompasses the overall framework, whereas the other strikes a clean swipe through the middle, imbuing it with a classic Ford GT40 look.

#4 The Cuban Hermes – GTA Vice City

A vehicle covered in flames might not make for a classic in this tech-savvy age, but back when GTA Vice City was all the rage (it still kind of is), a vehicle like the Hermes, named after the most mischievous of the Olympian gods, was bound to be a hit.

Not only did Hermes capture more than its fair share of eyeballs, it also performed extremely well on the fast-track, leaving many of its competitors in the dust.

#3 Mr Whoopee – GTA Vice City

Few things are as satisfying in the game as riding an ice-cream truck as a front for selling drugs and minting the big bucks in the background. Mr Whoopee wasn't exactly a classic in terms of its looks, but it was reminiscent of a time when kids would wait for the ice-cream truck to drive by for hours on end.

#2 Pegassi Tempesta – GTA 5

Inspired by two Lamborghinis, Huracan and Centenario, the Tempesta is one of the coolest vehicles in GTA 5. Had Grand Theft Auto been a daring game, the Tempesta would have been as popular as devastating vehicles like the Oppressor MK II and the Buzzard. It is also very compatible for beginners and has a great overall performance.

#1 The Vigilante – GTA 5

Manufactured by Grotti, the Vigilante is a two-door custom car based on the infamous Batmobile from the movies Batman and Batman Returns.

This iconic vehicle sports an aerodynamic and unique bodywork, where the front end of the car is distinguished by its narrow profile and two iconic pronged fins. Recorded at a statistical top speed of 150 mph/241.4 km/h (with the boost applied), it is also one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul