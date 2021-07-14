Top 5 best looking motorcycles in GTA Online in July 2021

GTA has become synonymous with cars now, but what many forget is that it also offers players a variety of two-wheelers to cruise through the streets of Los Santos.

GTA Online features all sorts of motorcycles from an ordinary PCJ 600 to a motorcycle straight out of Tron.

In this article, we will look at the best looking motorcycles in GTA Online.

Also read: 5 best cars to steal and resell in GTA Online

Best looking motorcycles in GTA Online

#1- Nagasaki Shotaro

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Nagasaki Shotaro is straight out of Tron: Legacy.

The futuristic bike is covered with neon lights which glow at night and leave streaks when going at high speed.

This bike also has exceptional acceleration just like the Tron series. Players can purchase the Nagasaki Shotaro on the Legendary Motorsport website for $2,225,000 of in-game money.

#2- Shitzu Hakuchou

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Shitzu Hakuchou is a Japanese sportsbike which was first introduced in the Ballad of Gay Tony expansion of GTA 4.

The bike returns to GTA Online and is better than ever. The design of the bike is inspired by its racing counterparts with the motorcycle having a very small body.

In the case of this motorcycle, the front body carries all the weight of the engine. The bike can also reach very high speeds but is a little hard to handle.

The Shitzu Hakuchou can be purchased on the Legendary Motorsport website for $976,000 of in-game money.

#3- Shitzu Defiler

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Shitzu Defiler looks like something out of Cyberpunk 2077.

The futuristic look comes from the small one seater design of the bike with the primary color covering the entire motorcycle and the secondary color acting as an accent which covers the edges of the bike.

Other than looks, this is one of the best bikes in GTA Online when it comes to handling due to its small design.

The Shitzu Defiler can be purchased on the Southern San Andreas Super Auto website for $412,000 of in-game money.

#4- LCC Sanctus

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The LCC Sanctus puts all fancy looking sports bikes to shame.

This old school chopper is full of interesting things, like the fact that the headlight is a big silver skull and the bike's body is an assortment of ribs. The back wheel has a spider web shaped grill on it.

This is hands down one of the coolest bikes in GTA Online, it may be a little extra but it is awesome to cruise with your biker gang on one of these.

The LCC Sanctus can be purchased on the Southern San Andreas Super Auto website for $1,995,000 of in-game money.

#5- Principe Diabolus Custom

Image via GTA.Fandom.com

The Principe Diabolus Custom is a bike that is stripped down of everything unnecessary.

The bike has an exposed front with all the internal parts including the metal rods and suspension out for viewing. This kind of minimalism gives the bike a very cool look.

Due to its austere aesthetics, the bike would ideally be seen in drag races.

The motorcycle also has great turning due to its stripped down design, and lightweight structure.

The Principe Diabolus Custom can be purchased in Benny's Original Motor Works for a price of $245,000 of in-game money.

Also read: How to find Stunt Races in GTA Online?

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul