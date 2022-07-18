Top 5 characters in GTA Vice City Stories, ranked

The GTA series features many great games but most fans only get to play the main iterations like San Andreas, Vice City, Five and others. A few gems like Liberty and Vice City Stories along with Chinatown Wars are inaccessible to most as they are platform-locked.

This article focuses on Vice City Stories as the game is chronologically the first in the series and has events that occur before Tommy's Vice City. The game features a very intense and entertaining storyline.

Most characters in the GTA universe are well-written, as Rockstar Games makes an extra effort to dive deep into the narrative. That said, this article attempts to rank the best characters in Vice City Stories.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Most noteworthy characters in GTA Vice City Stories

5) Louise Cassidy-Williams

Voiced by Chelsey Rives, Louise Cassidy-Williams is a tritagonist and Victor Vance's love interest. She unfortunately shares a very negative and rotten relationship with her husband, Marty Jay Williams.

At one point in the story, she gets kidnapped when she tries to leave him. Thankfully, Vic comes to the rescue and ends her troubles by killing Marty.

Things, however, take a turn for the worse after some time as her cocaine addiction gets her in touch with Vic's brother, Lance. Her association with the Vance family paints a target on her back and eventually gets her killed by Armando Mendez.

As a character in the story, Louise is very docile and reserved owing to her husband's atrocities. She is a mother to Mary-Beth, the youngest character in the GTA universe, but also loves Victor. Fans do not get to see that angle develop as she is eliminated quite early.

4) Reni Wassulmaier

Reni is a German, transgender avant-garde movie maker in GTA Vice City Stories. Born as woman, Wasssulmaier changes their sex numerous times throughout the story.

Based on the story of the game, they are one of Vic's allies. They also provided the latter with numerous contacts that included the likes of Diaz and Gonzalez. This angers Mendez as he tries to end them. However, Vic once again comes to the rescue and helps them escape after a final sex change.

At the time of the game's release, the transgender community was looked down upon all over the globe. It was not as easy as it is today and people were not particularly open. That being said, Reni was the first interaction of sorts for many gamers.

3) Seargent Jerry Martinez

If Officer Tenpenny had a brother in the GTA Universe, it would definitely have been Sgt. Jerry Martinez. Both antagonists enjoy the pleasure derived from abusing the authority they possess. Additionally, they force and manipulate the protagonists into doing illicit things on their behalf.

Voiced by Felix Solis, Martinez is not as well-known as Tenpenny owing to the latter being a public figure in San Andreas. As expected, Jerry is a horrible person to the core and also makes sure to get Vic dishonarbly discharged from his post.

Vic eventually gets his revenge and kills Martinez in the end, which has to be one of the most satisfying antagonist deaths in the series. Players surely held the trigger a little longer than need be.

2) Victor Vance

Victor Vance, voiced by Dorian Missick, is the main protagonist of GTA Vice City Stories. Gamers who have not played VCS before taking control of Tommy Vercetti may regard Victor as a place filler, killed off at the beginning. However, players who have experienced this game can vouch for his impact.

It all begins in the army where Vic is under the command of Sgt. Jerry Martinez. His boss tricks him into getting drugs into the camp and then pins it all on him, resulting in a dishonarable discharge.

Kicked out, onto the street, Vic comes home to his brother Lance and tries to take things forward, one step at a time. Eventually, the two formed the Vance Crime Family that trafficked drugs for money. Things would soon get out of hand, resulting in Vic's death.

Vic has always been there for his family even though his younger brother (Lance) always conjured up trouble. He even supported his terminally ill brother (Pete) after their mother stole the drugs.

Victor is by far one of the most level-headed protagonists to feature in the GTA series till date.

1) Lance Vance

Lance is Victor's younger brother and a tritagonist, voiced by Philip Michael Thomas in GTA Vice City Stories. Lance, however, transformed into the second antagonist in the next Vice City game.

Since they were children, Lance was known to be a mischievous little devil, always looking for or creating trouble. He was protected by his elder brother Vic, as the latter always cleaned up after him. The two formed the Vance Crime Family after Vic got booted from the army by Jerry Martinez.

Experienced with drugs, Lance steered the crime family towards trafficking. He is known for showing little emotion if things do not directly concern him, exposing how truly selfish he is.

The character probably shares fans' hatred from both Vice City games as he double-crossed Tommy Vercetti as well.

Vice City Stories features many more characters but none stand up to these. They have had a deep impact on not only the story but also the fans.

