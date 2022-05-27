GTA Vice City: 5 best moments featuring Tommy Vercetti

No matter what, Tommy Vercetti will always be a video game legend with GTA Vice City.

Unfortunately, Goodfellas star Ray Liotta passed away earlier today. GTA Vice City players will recognize his iconic voice in the game. Liotta played the main role of Tommy Vercetti, a criminal mastermind who took over Vice City. His vocal performance is among the best in the series.

Now is a great time for GTA Vice City players to commemorate his legacy. Beyond the blue Hawaiian shirt, Tommy was a memorable part of many childhoods. He was a funny character who always backed up his words with actions. Here's a retrospective look back at his greatest achievements.

Tommy Vercetti's best moments in GTA Vice City

5) Tommy successfully robs a major bank

By acquiring the Malibu Club, players could finally get started on the bank heist missions. Tommy had a single goal in mind here. With a team of expert criminals, they would break into El Banco Corrupto Grande.

It wasn't easy finding the right crew members, but Tommy's hard work does pay off. He breaks into the banks and narrowly escapes the pursuing S.W.A.T. team. With the exception of a few casualties, the mission was a success.

GTA Vice City is a turning point for the series. This particular mission is what inspired future heists, especially in GTA 4 and GTA 5. With a bit of teamwork and some luck, Tommy walked away $50,000 richer. It might not seem like it now, but that was a lot of money back in the day.

4) He takes over a drug empire from Ricardo Diaz

In the beginning of GTA Vice City, Ricardo Diaz was king of the cocaine shipments. Whether it was buyers or suppliers, they couldn't even take 1% of a selfish cut for themselves, not without Diaz finding out.

Tommy was swimming in dangerous waters by teaming up with Diaz. Of course, he was simply learning how to do business. At just the right moment, Tommy would take it over for himself. He gets the chance to do so in the mission Rub Out.

With the help of Lance Vance, Tommy guns down everybody in the Diaz Estate, including the drug baron himself. From this point forward in GTA Vice City, Tommy would be running the Vercetti Estate.

3) Tommy makes Lance regret betraying him

Lance wanted to portray himself with the image of a cool and collected gangster. He seemed that way in the first half of the game. In fact, he was among Tommy's very few allies. Both managed to get rid of Ricardo Diaz for good, taking over his business in the process.

However, Lance would become a major liability, having screwed up several missions for Tommy. He would constantly whine about the way he was treated. Ultimately, Lance thought it would be a good idea to betray Tommy in the final mission, Keep Your Friends Close.

This would be a fatal mistake on his part. Lance had nowhere to run once he made it up the mansion rooftop. GTA Vice City players would make quick work of him shortly afterwards. As Tommy would snidely remark, it really was the last dance for Lance Vance.

2) He finally gets revenge on Sonny Forelli

Tommy spent 15 years in the joint for the Harwood Butcher incident. His mafia boss sent him to eliminate a single target, yet ten more were lying in wait. Sonny took all those years away from Tommy.

For that reason, this rivalry was very personal. Tommy made a name for himself in GTA Vice City, yet Sonny wanted to steal his credit by taxing his businesses. Of course, the player wasn't going to let that happen. Tommy stood his ground against the entire Forelli mafia.

In the final mission of the game, Tommy survived a massive shootout that would've ended Tony Montana. He also settled the score with Sonny and took out his former boss. Players no longer had to worry about any more threats from up north. Tommy made sure of that in GTA Vice City.

1) Tommy Vercetti runs the entire city

GTA Vice City is the first game in the series where players truly run their criminal enterprises. Tommy isn't just content with sleeping in safehouses. He also takes control of some very profitable businesses.

Whether it's the movie industry or a counterfeit operation, Tommy always had a reliable source of income. Sonny Forelli really wanted that slice of the pie, but Tommy decided to keep it all to himself.

By the end of the game, Tommy becomes the kingpin of Vice City. The player's hard work and dedication pays off in a major way. It was truly a rewarding experience getting through GTA Vice City.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

