GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular, mind-boggling and addictive games of all time. While it would have fared just as well without external devices, cheat codes did the amazing job of bringing out its sheer awesomeness.

And let's face it: GTA San Andreas wasn't always a piece of cake. In fact, most of the time, it was anything but. Cheat codes allowed players to get through impossible tasks by adding funny little tricks to the game.

This article takes a look at some cheat codes that GTA San Andreas fans couldn't get enough of.

Top 5 cheat codes that fans loved from GTA San Andreas

#5 Infinite Ammo

Imagine never running out of ammo. A feature like that would turn even the most basic gun into a lethal weapon, and one can never be too equipped in a world as fraught with peril as GTA San Andreas. Definitely one of the most useful cheat codes for GTA San Andreas that fans couldn't get enough of.

#4 Spawn Jet Pack

The result of $60,000,000, the Jet Pack is one of the most expensive, popular and fascinating vehicles from GTA San Andreas. The mission Black Project required CJ to steal this futuristic vehicle from the US military. Imagine having the ability to spawn this miracle of science whenever and wherever the player wanted. That's exactly what this cheat code was for and it definitely became an instant favourite.

#3 Spawn Rhino Tank

Image via GTA Wiki

GTA San Andreas featured a number of devastating beasts and the Rhino Tank was one of them. While speed and acceleration might not have been its areas of expertise, the vehicle was an absolute wrecker, if there ever was one. Spawn Rhino Tank allowed players to spawn this incredibly powerful vehicle with just a few taps. Definitely one of the most useful cheat codes for GTA San Andreas.

#2 Rainy weather

While spawn cheats and weapon cheats were particularly popular amongst GTA San Andreas fans, weather cheats had their own place in the game. GTA San Andreas wasn't exactly as robust and fleshed-out as GTA 5 or GTA Online. These cheats helped to make the world more interesting. Aquifrvqs was one of the most popular weather cheats. It brought rain down from the virtual sky, making the world look all blissful and foggy.

#1 Sunny weather

Image via gtainside.com

Pleasantly warm, as the telltale name suggests, turned GTA San Andreas into a beautiful sunny place to live in. The weather wouldn't be scorching though. Just nice and warm, allowing the player to kill innocent pedestrians while sporting cool tank tops.