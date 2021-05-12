Top 5 custom cars in GTA Online in 2021

The joy of customizing a car exactly to one's liking is something that never gets old in GTA Online. The game has a wide and expansive customisation suite that allows players to work on their vehicles, of all shapes and sizes, and customize them to a great extent.

While there are plenty of great cars around with tailored body kits and more, a custom Benny's Original Motor Works is simply miles ahead of everything else. The vehicles at Benny's are extraordinary pieces of custom body work that entirely transform vehicles in GTA Online.

While it is ultimately down to personal taste, there are some cars that stand out as truly impressive. Here, we take a look at certain cars' custom variants that never fail to impress in GTA Online.

GTA Online's Top 5 Custom Cars

1 - Elegy Retro Custom

The Elegy Retro Custom simply exudes swagger and it is hard not to be completely blown away at the sight of this sleek beast. Its looks are backed up by great performance, which instantly makes it rank high on the charts for customized cars in GTA Online.

While the custom variant adds weight to the overall structure of the car, the purpose of the customization is more geared towards looks rather than performance.

2 - Karin Technical Custom

The Karin Technical is possibly the quintessential pick-up truck in GTA Online, and the perfect gunrunning companion. Sporting a standard military aesthetic, the Custom Variant adds quite a bit of nuance to this otherwise simplistic beast.

In addition to custom liveries, the Custom variant adds a bit of weight and road presence to what was previously just a run-of-the-mill pickup truck.

3 - Willard Faction Custom Donk

The Willard Faction Custom Donk doesn't even look real in most pictures as it looks like a weird blend between a monster truck and a lowrider. Which is exactly what the car is, as it combines the rugged elegance of a lowrider with the massive wheels of a monster truck.

Players have even claimed that the Custom Donk might just be one of the best off-road vehicles in GTA Online given its massive ground clearance. The Custom Donk is easily one of the most ridiculous vehicles in GTA Online, which is why it made this list.

4 - Pfister Comet Retro Custom

There aren't too many cars that can measure up against the Pfister Comet in terms of looks and lineage in the GTA Series. The Comet has always been a beloved part of the franchise since the early days, and the Retro Custom variant does a great job at respecting the lineage of this absolute masterpiece.

The Pfister Retro Custom is about as good-looking as it gets in GTA Online, or at least before players get carried away and reduce it to a pile of wreckage.

5 - Vapid Slamvan Custom

The Vapid Slamvan Custom won't win players any races, but why wouldn't players want to own a car as ridiculous and as the Slamvan? It is the epitome of why GTA Online is so fun, and that there is also room for plenty of fun vehicles in the game.

The Slamvan Custom is just the car the player needs when they want to spend thousands of dollars on a ridiculous and extravagant vehicle.