Top 5 Dewbauchee cars to buy this week in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has released another GTA Online weekly update, allowing players to get selected Dewbauchee cars at massive discounts.

GTA Online’s Dewbauchee is a British luxury automotive manufacturer based on the real-life Aston Martin, which is evident in its styling and the position of its name in the logo. Since the brand has so many vehicles available under it, deciding which one to buy can end up being a tedious process.

With that being said, let’s look at the top 5 Dewbauchee cars players should buy this week in GTA Online.

Dewbauchee cars in GTA Online: Performance, Price & More

5) Dewbauchee JB 700

The iconic Dewbauchee JB 700 2-door classic grand tourer in GTA Online. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life Aston Martin DB5 driven by James Bond in various movies. When it comes to performance, the car is powered by a naturally-aspirated, 6-double barreled Carburetor V12 engine. It packs excellent top speed as well as decent acceleration.

The vehicle is currently at a 50% discount. Players can purchase it for $175,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website in the game.

4) Dewbauchee Exemplar

Next on the list is the Dewbauchee Exemplar 4-door luxury coupé in GTA Online. Its design and outer body are based on the real-life Aston Martin Rapide whereas the front end is inspired by Ferrari California. The vehicle seems to be powered by an engine based on a V8, which is why it is considered to be one of the best racing cars in the Coupes class. Players can easily take corners at both low and high speeds.

It is currently available at a 50% discount in the game. Players can purchase it for $102,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Dewbauchee Rapid GT

At number 3 is the Dewbauchee Rapid GT 2-door luxury coupé and roadster in GTA Online. The car’s design is heavily inspired by the real-life Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster.

When it comes to performance, the vehicle seems to be powered by an engine based on the V8. It provides relatively average top speed, however compensates it with very good acceleration. Although not too fancy, its handling is also acceptable considering its price.

The car is available to purchase at a 50% discount this week. Players can get it for $66,000 (Coupé) and $70,000 (Roadster) from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Dewbauchee Specter

Next on our list is the Dewbauchee Specter, a 2-door sports car introduced in GTA Online with the Import/Export update. Its spectacular design is based on the real-life Aston Martin DB10 which is relatively rounded and aerodynamic. Though the engine model of the car is not visible, it is indeed powerful as evident by its good acceleration, and performs very well being an exotic sports car.

The vehicle also lowers the chances of spinning out under intense cornering due to the lack of rear overhang. It is currently available at a 50% discount. Players can purchase it for $299,500 from Benny’s Original Motor Works in the game.

1) Dewbauchee Massacro

At number 1 is the famous Dewbauchee Massacro 2-door sports car introduced in the game with the High Life update. Its sporty design is inspired by the real-life second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish. Apart from visuals, the car also packs heavy performance.

It is powered by a twin-cam inline-4 engine with a 6-speed gearbox. It provides the best top speed in its class and excellent braking by default. Players can take advantage of its power, especially during high-speed chase missions/heists in the game.

The vehicle can be purchased at a 50% discount for $137,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

This is the best time for players who have not purchased any of these Dewbauchee cars, thanks to the discounts in this week’s update. Players can add these amazing cars to their vehicle collection and wreck havoc on the streets of Los Santos.

