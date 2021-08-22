Top 5 most entertaining GTA San Andreas characters 

It's been seventeen years since the release of GTA San Andreas and it is still hailed by many as the greatest game in the GTA franchise.

Everything about the game worked: the open world, setting, time period and especially the characters. San Andreas had a great variety of entertaining characters, from funny side acolytes to menacing antagonists.

What constitutes entertaining is purely a matter of personal perspective and by any parameter, the number of such characters in GTA San Andreas is definitely a lot more.

Here are the most entertaining characters in GTA San Andreas.

Most entertaining characters in GTA San Andreas

5) Big Smoke

Big Smoke is a notable antagonist with a slew of catchphrases and iconic quotes. For some GTA San Andreas fans, he is the game's most memorable character.

At first glance, he appears to be a comic relief character, occasionally using his weight to crack jokes, yet his crafty ruthlessness enables him to rise above his peers.

His popularity is such that his character has prompted numerous players to create versions in which CJ dies in order for Big Smoke to survive the events of GTA San Andreas.

His hypocritical attitude towards fighting drug battles on a radio station is also humorous.

4) Mike Toreno

Mike Toreno is an intriguing character in GTA San Andreas. His mysterious nature, combined with some humorous phone conversations with CJ while the latter was delaying flight school, makes him one of GTA San Andreas' most entertaining characters.

Aside from those infamous phone conversations, Mike Toreno occasionally makes witty, offhanded remarks about US government policy that does not come across as forced parody.

His job in the government is unknown, but he is in a high enough position to be able to help Sweet get out of prison.

Apart from that, Mike Toreno also excels at satire, which goes a long way toward making a character excellent.

3) Ryder

Ryder is, in many respects, like a bumbling friend who can be entertaining at times. His idiocy is amusing to laugh at, especially when other characters in GTA San Andreas are quick to call it out.

He stands out for his outrageous activities, and his frequent use of “busta” is hilarious. Surprisingly, he is dubbed a midget, despite the fact that he's taller than CJ.

His conversations with CJ at the start of the game and his dubious commitment to Grove Street are particularly enjoyable.

2) Wu Zi Mu

Wu Zi Mu is a blind character who can shoot and drive astonishingly well in spite of his blindness.

It is not that he is exceptionally lucky but many a times, his men manipulate games so that Wu Zi Mu can always beat CJ. This does not include video games, in which he still manages to defeat CJ anyway .

Aside from that, he is a trustworthy friend, and his honor is something to be admired.

1) Officer Tenpenny

Officer Tenpenny is a funny character who understands how to aggravate CJ. He also frequently collaborates with Officer Pulaski in some of GTA San Andreas's most humorous situations.

Officer Tenpenny, unlike other hilarious GTA San Andreas characters, is a serious figure who only cracks a joke every now and then. However, those jokes are fantastic, especially considering how hypocritical they may be at times.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul