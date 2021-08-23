Top 5 most exhilarating moments from GTA San Andreas

A lot of players say that GTA San Andreas is the best game out of the GTA series because the game gives players one of the best storylines in the GTA Universe.

GTA San Andreas is based in Los Santos, which also happens to be the favorite city for many GTA players to date.

With an action-packed story, GTA San Andreas has many moments that left the players with goosebumps. Many players still remember how they completed some of the more difficult missions in the game.

There are many moments that might feel like the highest point of playing GTA San Andreas, and here is the list of the most exhilarating moments from the game.

Top 5 most thrilling moments from GTA San Andreas

Taking Revenge on Big Smoke

When players realized that Ryder and Big Smoke were betraying the Grove Street Families, they were furious. Players had found a new hate for these characters and wanted nothing but to avenge the death of CJ's mom.

During the last mission, CJ meets and confronts his backstabbing friends and kills them for what they did to everyone in the Grove Street Families.

Completing the Follow the Train mission

This mission is the reason for many broken controllers and keyboards. The 'Wrong Side of the Tracks' is an iconic mission known to be one of the most frustrating missions in the GTA series.

Many players have spent hours and even days trying to finish this mission. The second the players finish this mission, it is a moment to celebrate and becomes an achievement that players will cherish forever.

Stealing the Jetpack from Area 69

Black Project is one of the best missions in GTA San Andreas and it is about stealing the Jetpack from Area 69. The classic game had only one futuristic object and that was the Jetpack that was considered a Sci-Fi object in GTA San Andreas.

It was extremely satisfying for players to get their hands on the jet pack as it is arguably the best vehicle in the game.

Taking over all the areas in GTA San Andreas

The gang war was one of the best features in GTA San Andreas. Players had to take over the city and become the king of San Andreas by taking out rival gangs and capturing territories.

Capturing all the areas in the game makes CJ the king of the city and that achievement is something that players still treasure till today.

Killing Tenpenny

There is nothing more exhilarating than completing a game and killing the final boss. In GTA San Andreas, the main antagonist Tenpenny is the corrupt policeman who tries to destroy everything in CJ's life.

When players play the story mode and see what Frank Tenpenny does to CJ and his family throughout the game, they seek revenge. Killing Tenpenny is the last scene of the last mission of the game and nothing makes players happier than pulling the trigger on him.

The GTA San Andreas story takes players through a lot of emotions; sadness, betrayal, and anger being some of the most prominent ones. But the game showed players a fair share of happy moments in the game, which made players glad to be living in the shoes of CJ, the hero of the game.

