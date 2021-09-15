Top 5 most expensive weapons in GTA Online (September 2021)

Well, what is a GTA game without guns? The GTA series has always made sure that players have a huge arsenel at their disposal at all times to cause mayhem in the open world.

Weapons in the series have evolved over time, with many base weapons being upgraded and the introduction of new and wacky weapons for players to enjoy.

GTA Online has the largest variety of weapons with the introduction of weapons through updates. These weapons are only available in GTA Online, so there is no way to access them in the single player mode.

Here are the most expensive weapons in GTA Online.

The most expensive weapons in GTA Online

1) Widowmaker ( $449,000)

The widowmaker is the most expensive weapon in GTA 5, and is a futuristic minigun that shoots plasma instead of normal bullets.

It is inspired by the Republic Space Rangers' plasma machine gun, which is a TV show inside the GTA World.

The weapon isn't level locked so any player with enough money can have their hands on this weapon.

The only issue is that this weapon cannot be customized.

2) Unholy Hellbringer ($449,000)

Similar to the Widowmaker, the Unholy Hellbringer is a plasma machine gun that fires lasers instead of bullets. It was added to GTA Online in the Area War update in 2019 along with the Widowmaker and Up-N-Atomizer.

The weapon has three barrels, a drum-shaped ammo magazine, and a small stock.

It has three alien heads on the side which might be a reference to the number of barrels it has.

It costs the same as the Widowmaker so players can make a choice depending on their preference.

3) Up-N-Atomizer ($399,000)

The Up-N-Atomizer is the third plasma weapon on this list. It was free for a while in December 2018, but is now available at Ammu-Nation for $399,000.

It is similar to the ray gun in Call of Duty: Zombies with the weapon shooting a laser projectile at enormous speed. However, the Up-N-Atomizer has a really bad lock on the range.

The weapon has no ammo and is similar to the Stun Gun, with a recharge time of two seconds.

4) Military Rifle ($397,500)

The Military Rifle was added to GTA Online in the Cayo Perico Heist update. The weapon is possibly the best assault rifle in the game.

It has good damage and rate of fire but suffers from heavy recoil so it may take some time to get used to.

5) Combat Shotgun ($295,000)

The Combat Shotgun is a secret weapon added to GTA Online with the Cayo Perico Heist Update.

Players will need to complete the Cayo Perico Heist in order to unlock this weapon. Once completed, the weapon will be available for purchase at Ammu-Nation and can be upgraded further.

Also Read

It is certainly one of the best shotguns in the game. Players can execute one-shot kills from close range, and the weapon also has a decent rate of fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish