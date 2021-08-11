Top 5 fastest-growing GTA 5 RP streamers in August 2021

GTA RP has been the center of attention at Twitch for a while now, with it having been one of the most viewed games on the platform for three months now.

The rising popularity has made many content creators shift their focus to GTA RP and grow their channel by attracting new audiences.

In the month of August alone, there have been many channels that have seen significant growth in subscribers and views because of GTA RP.

Here is a list of the fastest-growing GTA RP streamers in August 2021.

Fastest-growing GTA RP streamers in August 2021

1) Loud Coringa

Victor Augusto, also known as Loud Coringa, is a Brazilian GTA RP streamer with 2.3 million followers on Twitch.

He is the fastest-growing streamer in August, with his channel gaining 179,794 followers and a peak viewership of 159,928 on a single stream.

Other than GTA RP, Loud Coringa does just chatting streams but these are very rare.

2) Sabsdenada

Sabsdenada is a Portuguese GTA RP streamer with 151,000 followers on Twitch.

Her channel suddenly blew up, with her gaining 144,553 followers so far in August and 398,000 viewer hours.

In addition to GTA RP, she plays Fall Guys, Valorant and Among Us on her channel.

3) sidoka_ns

With yet another Portuguese streamer on the list, it seems like August has been a great month for the Portuguese GTA RP community.

In the month of August, Sidoka_ns gained 121,637 followers and has 423,551 viewer hours on Twitch so far.

His channel currently has 128,000 followers.

He also plays Among Us and does just chatting streams on his channel.

4) shayvictorioo

Shayvictorioo is a former CSGO professional player who switched to GTA RP after retiring.

In the month of August, her channel gained 107,208 followers and she has 232,298 viewer hours.

Her Twitch channel currently has 157,000 followers.

She also streams Human Fall Flat and Devour.

5) FanumTV

Congratulations to FanumTV for being the only english streamer on this list.

In the month of August, his channel has gained 48,640 followers and has 182,462 viewer hours. He currently has 196,000 followers on Twitch and 465,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Other than GTA RP, he streams Among Us and Roblox on his channel.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod