Top 5 fastest GTA 5 speedrunners as of May 2021

Speedrunning is the completion of a video game in the fastest time possible, usually in a single sitting and is gaining popularity in GTA 5 on YouTube.

It is gaining more and more popularity as a lot of gamers attempt to break each other’s records, and it is not limited to a few games as different types of genres are becoming popular choices for speedrunning. GTA 5 speedrunning is noticeably difficult as compared to other game genres, where the game code can be manipulated to skip unnecessary sections.

This list is based on the latest leaderboards in the 100% Classic category. The rules for this category include the completion of the 100% checklist in-game, and additional limitations like no fast travel via taxi service, no failed mission skips and getting Ending C (The Third Way).

5 fastest GTA 5 speedruns

5. RakeJyals - 11h 22m 06s

In 5th position is JakeRyals, an American streamer whose run was uploaded 4 months ago. His rank in 100% Classic is his best position ever, with other runs placing him under the top 22 GTA 5 speedrunners.

4. Reloe - 11h 13m 08s

4th is German streamer Reloe who also uploaded this run about 4 months ago. He has attempted single runs in other games, including Minecraft, and currently holds 1st position in the Golf category of the GTA 5 miscellaneous section.

3. szau - 11h 02m 01s

The 3rd position is held by Hungarian streamer szau and his run was submitted 9 months ago. He has twelve 1st position titles under various categories in GTA 5 speedrun, and is overall the most successful one on this list.

2. Rayer - 10h 53m 48s

In 2nd position is Rayer, a Belgian streamer, whose run was uploaded just 3 months ago. He has a few top positions in the Segments section, and has earned the #1 spot in the GTA 5 Cutscene% category which falls under the GTA Category Extensions and not the GTA 5 section.

1. burhác - 10h 20m 01s

If speedrunning was an Olympic sport, Hungary would bag the top positions for GTA 5 as the majority of speedrunners occupying the top slots are Hungarians. In the Any% category, the top 3 are all Hungarians, with szau holding the top spot, burhác coming second and dryice in the 3rd position.

These three can also be found consistently in the Misc. Category sections, often coming out at the top. burhác currently holds the 1st position in the 100% Classic section and his run was submitted quite recently, about 2 months ago. He has submitted runs for a variety of games and has found a spot in the top positions quite often.

