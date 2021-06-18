Top 5 fastest GTA Online cars under $1 million in 2021

A car is the most significant purchase that GTA Online players will make in a while, at least when they first start playing the game.

There are close to 700 vehicles in GTA Online, and the list keeps growing with major updates. Such an impressive collection is enough to classify the game in the racing/simulation genre. This also makes the prospect of choosing the right car an important task for any player.

Not all pricey cars in GTA Online are worthwhile, and some less expensive or more reasonably priced ones may easily outperform them. The fastest vehicles in the game may be costly, but some of the less expensive ones may give them a run for their money.

Keeping that in mind, here are some of the fastest cars in the game that a player can purchase below $1 million.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 fastest GTA Online cars under $1 million

5) Benefactor Schafter V12 Armored

There is substantial debate about whether the armored or unarmored Schafter V12 is faster. The unarmored variant comes at a price of $116,000 while the armored one costs $325,000.

Both variants are comparatively cheaper than most fast cars and the speed difference between them is negligible. Thus, this list favors the armored variant which foregoes acceleration for top speed.

Steering lag is somewhat noticeable compared to the normal variant because of its heavier weight. However, with a top speed of 123.50 mph, it is the fastest sedan in GTA Online at under $1 million.

Schafter V12 Stats (Image via GTA Base)

4) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

Quite clearly based on the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, this muscle car is one of the best in its class. Its top speed and acceleration are excellent, although it is prone to sliding and spinning at turns.

It is available to purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos at a price of $745,000. It has impressive braking power, although its turning radius is sub-par, one of the common disadvantages of muscle cars.

Gauntlet Hellfire Stats (Image via GTA Base)

3) Truffade Z-Type

Those who have played GTA 2 will remember the iconic Z-Type gang car driven by the Zaibatsu Corporation. Rockstar has brought the car back to the HD Universe, and, at $950,000, it is one of the most expensive purchases on this list.

Similar to its 2D Universe counterpart, the Z-Type has excellent top speed (126.25 mph) and acceleration, but with massive oversteer. This might be a poor purchase for inexperienced drivers as it can be quite difficult to control.

Although it is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful cars in GTA Online, it is not advisable for all players. Beginners are more suited to buying a car with decent handling than acceleration and speed.

Z-Type Stats (Image via GTA Base)

2) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

A racing variant of the standard Dominator, this car has one of the best braking in its class (Muscle) and sports all-round improvements. The Pißwasser Dominator is one of the fastest cars in a straight line in GTA Online, although the massive torque of the engine gives the car poor traction.

It costs $315,000 for non-returning players and is available free of cost to those returning from the PS3/Xbox editions of GTA 5. The top speed of the Pißwasser Dominator is 126.50 mph.

Pißwasser Dominator Stats (Image via GTA Base)

1) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Banshee 900R is the fastest car under $1 million and its cost can vary from $655,000 to $691,000. The player has to buy a Banshee and convert it to the 900R variant by paying $565,000.

The initial cost of a Banshee is $90,000 for the enhanced edition of GTA Online. For the console editions, the hardtop variant costs $105,000 and the softtop variant costs $126,000.

The Banshee 900R performs best when fully upgraded, as its performance improves drastically. Its top speed increases from around 110 mph to 131 mph, making it the fastest car on this list.

Banshee 900R Stats (Image via GTA Base)

Edited by Nikhil Vinod