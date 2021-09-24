Top 5 features that GTA 5 could have improved

It's been nearly eight years since the first release of GTA 5 on the PS3 and Xbox 360. Although the game was revolutionary at the time of its release, it could have used a few more improvements.

When it comes to innovation, the GTA games have consistently led the gaming industry. GTA San Andreas is regarded as one of the series' most feature-packed games. Its successor, on the other hand, lacked many of these characteristics. Fans expected a return to the feature-rich 3D Universe when GTA 5 was released.

Although GTA 5 reintroduced some key elements from its predecessors, it still lacked in other areas. This article examines these elements that Rockstar could have improved upon.

GTA 5 features that could have been better

1) Driving

The driving in GTA 5 was much more simplified compared to its predecessor. GTA 4's driving turned out to be incredibly tedious for a large number of players. GTA 5, on the other hand, felt much more controllable, similar to a casual racing game.

While most players seemed to like it, some thought it was too easy. There is no option to switch between manual and automatic transmission either.

2) Combat

Combat in GTA 5 is a step down from previous games. Although melee is more or less the same, gunfights can often be annoying since the aiming isn't very intuitive.

GTA San Andreas had different fighting styles available for melee combat. Rockstar could have implemented a similar system in GTA 5.

3) Number of missions

GTA 5 is surprisingly long, despite having fewer missions than GTA San Andreas. The heists in particular were a unique and pleasant experience. Since Rockstar never added any DLCs for the game, they could've at least added new missions.

4) Interiors

Despite having the largest map in the series, GTA 5 can feel incredibly barren. The map lacks points of interest, and much of it is filler content. The lack of accessible interiors is another reason for disappointment. Eateries and other types of buildings are also missing.

5) Physics

A major difference between GTA 4 and 5, which is often highlighted by fans, is the game physics. GTA 4 introduced some of the most advanced game physics ever made in video games.

Its successor, however, turned out to be a significant downgrade when it comes to physics. Although it is not always noticeable, a realistic experience benefits from better physics.

Edited by Sabine Algur