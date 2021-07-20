Top 5 features released in the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update 2021

As the first major update for GTA Online since the Cayo Perico update, the Los Santos Tuners patch had some large shoes to fill. After just a few hours of being released, it is safe to say that Rockstar Games has delivered in spades.

Not only are there new locations and vehicles added to the game, a bunch of quality of life updates and features have been added to the game as well and may have flown under players' radars.

Here are 5 great features added as part of the Los Santos Tuners update.

5 new features added to GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Tuners update

5. Low grip tires

Going sideways in GTA Online has always been somewhat of a challenge as almost every car features a high amount of grip. Earlier, players had to resort to ludicrous measures like shooting their tires out to initiate a counter-steer slide, but that is no longer the case. Low grip tires are now in play, making drift builds a reality.

4. Contract jobs that finally pay a respectable amount

Unlike other missions in GTA Online that pay a disappointing amount, the new contract missions have finally made it worth it to do something other than the Cayo Perico Heist. Cashing out at 150-195k each, the new contract missions in GTA Online are both challenging and rewarding.

3. Radio stations can now be filtered

Players can finally filter out the radio stations they don't want to listen to while cruising through Los Santos. Added to the interaction menu is the option to not only set a favorite radio station, but also only display the radio stations that are to a player's liking.

2. Players can now stance their cars

Adjusting the camber on a ride has always been something GTA Online players have been asking for, and Rockstar has finally delivered. Present in the interaction menu, the option to change stance allows players to camber their rides as per their liking. For now, only the new cars added can take advantage of this feature.

1. New liveries

For every player looking to truly make their car collection their own, customization is king and Rockstar has aided that in a big way. Brand new liveries for the Banshee, Kuruma, Sultan Classic, BF Weevil, and Toreador have been added, making for a lot more unique rides rolling around Los Santos.

