Top 5 most fun Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is one of Rockstar Games' best releases, and the game has become a classic today. Rockstar Games added many fun things to do, such as mini-games, collectibles, and Easter eggs.

It is not uncommon for Rockstar Games to have Easter eggs in their games, and players have noticed them since GTA 3. Having Easter eggs shows how playful and funny the developers at Rockstar are.

5 Best Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas

Here is a list of the top 5 most fun Easter eggs from GTA San Andreas:

5) Rockstar Logo constellation

There is a reoccurring Easter egg in GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas where if players look at the sky at night, they see a constellation shaped like an "R" which is the Rockstar Games' logo.

4) Size of Gant Bridge

In the visitor center below Katie Zhan's House, there is a list of facts about the Gant Bridge. The facts state that the length of the bridge is 159.7m, height is 60.3m above sea level, there are 15000 polygons in terms of Level of Detail, has 600m of draw distance and 11 textures. The facts break the fourth wall and tell the players, "It takes up a staggering 1.27mb!"

3) Shooting for the moon

The moon was added to the GTA series in the HD universe and has appeared in all the games since GTA 3. Shooting the moon with a Sniper Rifle in GTA San Andreas will change its size.

2) Area 69

Near Area 69, there is a pit that is filled with six body bags. The hole, which takes the form of a large round hole, contains six body bags, and a Bobcat truck next to it. There are many rumors about the killer and the six people in the body bags. Some speculate it was leather face, while others think it was people who found out too much about Area 69.

1) The top of Gant Bridge

One of the funniest Easter eggs in GTA San Andreas is the one that is on top of the Gant Bridge. There is a sign at the top that reads, "There are no easter eggs up here. Go away." This shows how humorous Rockstar Games can be when it comes to having interesting Easter eggs in the game.

Also Read

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi