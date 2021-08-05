5 things from GTA San Andreas that actually exist in real life

GTA San Andreas has long been a fan favorite and paved the way for upcoming titles in the GTA series. The developers took a lot of clues and incorporated different elements to make the game breathable.

The map, NPCs, CJ himself and other aspects were vastly improved when compared to other games released at that time. Even the plot of GTA San Andreas is greatly based on numerous real-life events in Los Angeles in the early 1990s.

This article lists five things from GTA San Andreas that exist in real life.

5 references in GTA San Andreas inspired by real life

1) Grove Street Families

GTA San Andreas featured a variety of distinct gangs that CJ could interact with. CJ himself was part of Grove Street Families. The gang is based on the Crips, an African American street gang in South Central LA.

Founded in 1969, the Crips is one of the largest and most powerful street gang organizations in the United States. They have been linked to murders, robberies and drug dealing, to name a few crimes.

2) Forth Rail Bridge

The Forth Rail Bridge is a cantilever railway bridge. It is built over the Firth of Forth at Queensferry and enclosed by water on all sides. It shares a striking resemblance to the bridge seen in GTA San Andreas, which serves as a freeway system connecting Los Santos, Las Venturas and San Fierro.

3) Gant Bridge

The Gant Bridge is a suspension bridge and an iconic landmark of San Fierro. It is part of the Las Venturas Highway connecting San Fierro with Las Venturas.

GTA San Andreas players will remember this bridge for its hilarious Easter egg. It is unquestionably modeled after the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and is supported by two pillars and coated International Orange.

4) BMX bike

The BMX bike is certainly one of the most iconic and well-remembered vehicles from GTA San Andreas. It features at the very beginning of the game and has a compact design with pegs on the rear wheel. It is based on the widely popular BMX bike, which is an off-road sport bicycle used for racing and stunt riding. BMX translates to Bicycle Motocross.

5) Santa Monica Beach

In GTA San Andreas, players will also find an excellent depiction of Santa Monica Beach. It is a California State Park, maintained and administered by the city of Santa Monica. It is an exceptional place, and players can pay a visit in the game as well.

