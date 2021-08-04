5 disturbing easter eggs players have found in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has always done a great job in entertaining players. Whether it be the storyline, mission, character, or the humor-filled dialog, GTA San Andreas has you covered.

Over the years, players have found many Easter eggs and hidden secrets scattered across the map. While some of these Easter eggs are clever and hilarious, others are not all that. The developers even took great advantage of the extensive map size to make the world more life-like and engaging.

Five creepy easter eggs in GTA San Andreas

1) Mass Grave

The map of GTA San Andreas is filled with bizarre and creepy things. One great example of this is a man-hole full of body bags. Players can discover this unusual man-hole northwest of Area 69 and southwest of the Verdant Meadows aircraft graveyard.

The place is known as Mass Grave, and it's in between some large rock structures. Players will also notice a truck just beside it. Some players think that the truck was used to bring the bodies there. Who is this serial killer? What are his intentions? We'll never know.

2) Empty Graves

This Easter egg is disturbing, scary, and laughable at the same time. Players can visit the Vinewood Cemetery in GTA San Andreas to observe this phenomenon. Here, they will see some graves that have been tampered with, and there’s even someone living in one of the graves.

Players will find an open grave, pizza boxes, and a TV in the grave. The grave is called the "Spike's grave," referring to the TV show "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Another wildly popular opinion is that it is the work of a grave robber. Across all the cemeteries, players will find numerous vacant graves, and they are assumed to be robbed by this deemed grave robber.

3) Back O' Beyond

Located in southeastern Flint County, Back O' Beyond is a treed area in GTA San Andreas. There have been rumors of Bigfoot wandering in the area, which were false as confirmed by the developers.

However, there is a random car that works without anyone in the driver's seat. This is due to a glitch in the game as it produces a car for the player in the middle of nowhere and the hilly terrain of the woods makes the car move around.

4) Cabin in the woods

Players can find a cabin in the forest of Shady Creeks near Whetstone in GTA San Andreas. The cabin is known as the Shady Cabin and is mostly a deserted, regular-looking cabin.

While it may appear to be a traditional and underused cabin at first glimpse, there is more to it. Players who visit the cabin at night will notice a light coming from the cabin's interior.

What's even more creepy is that if players walk up to the cabin, there are no evident light sources inside. What is Rockstar up to here?

5) Lil' Probe' Inn

Lil' Probe' Inn is located in Bone County and adjacent to Area 69. It is a UFO-themed bar and has photographs portraying flying saucers hung on its walls. It is influenced by the Lil' A'Le'Inn in Rachel, Nevada, a town just north of Area 51. What is Rockstar hinting at here? Are aliens among us? Guess the players will never know.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen