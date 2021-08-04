Top 5 most fun things to do with a group of friends on GTA 5 RP 

A major appeal of GTA Online was that players could cause mayhem in Los Santos as usual but they could now do it with friends.

GTA RP works the same way, only this time players and their friends will need to remain in character while doing so. There are plenty of fun activities to do if players have a group of friends with them on the same server.

Fun things to do with friends in GTA RP

5) Form a crew

Crews pull off jobs together (image via Rockstar)

If there is a group of friends all ready to work together, the best thing to do is to form a crew. The process of coming up with crew names, allocating positions and picking out members is a lot of fun.

4) Set challenges for each other

These challenges can be done during heists as well (image via Rockstar)

Set weird challenges for each other like robbing a liquor store using a knife or negotiating with the cops in a squeaky voice. These challenges often lead to ridiculous situations and make for quality role-playing.

3) Organize races

Players can set up their own races with their own rules and routes.

For example, many players climb Mount Chilliad and race downhill on bicycles. They can also make things more interesting by placing obstacles on the way like spikes or sticky bombs.

2) Mess around with random players

Players can interact with others through voice chat (image via Rockstar)

Players should never ignore each other in GTA RP. Always talk to other players and who knows? They might be a new addition to the crew.

If that is not the case, then it is just as much fun to mess around with them and have a conversation.

1) Heists

Now that the crew is ready, start planning a heist and make sure that it can be pulled off.

Heists offer a great sense of challenge and smart planning as players will be faced with real opponents role-playing as police. Everything from negotiating tactics to the placement of the getaway vehicle should be done properly in order to escape the police.

