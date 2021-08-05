Top 5 Funniest NoPixel GTA 5 RP clips from July 2021

The NoPixel server is by far the biggest and the best GTA RP server right now in terms of functionality and playerbase.

NoPixel server also hosts the biggest GTA RP streamers like xQc, Sykkuno and many other popular one, who play on the server and frequently collaborate.

This article features some of the funniest clips of streamers playing on the NoPixel server from July 2021.

Funniest NoPixel GTA RP server clips from July 2021

1) Lang reacts to Sykkuno completing the lower vault hack in one attempt

The lower vault hack is considered to be very difficult to pull off, so when Sykkuno pulls it off in a single try, everybody around him starts screaming in excitement.

In this clip, Buddha starts screaming upon witnessing Sykkuno one-shot the hack and proceeds to tell the rest of the crew about the incident.

This clip became very popular in the NoPixel GTA RP server and the GTA RP community as a whole

2) Adept has xQc's credit card information

In this clip, Adept reveals that she has xQc's credit card information and plans on misusing it.

Everyone in voice chat starts suggesting expensive things they can buy with his card like Bitcoin, Tier 3 subs and a new computer.

When xQc reveals that he has a limit on his credit card, Adept makes fun of him and says he has a children's bank account.

3) DW becomes a girl boss

Hirona was casually speed walking with a friend when she spotted DW speedwalking down the opposite direction.

She calls out to him saying, "Hey girl boss!" and DW replies, "Oh hey ladies!" in the manliest voice he could make.

Both Hirona and her friend burst out laughing at this exchange.

4) Yung Fierro gets knocked out

For some reason Yung Fierro decided to perform his Lang Buddha diss track in an event where Buddha was present with his friends.

He starts performing the diss track and attracts a crowd, some laughing and some just shocked at the lyrics.

Yung Fierro quickly gets knocked out after calling Buddha an obscene word.

5) xQc can't figure out how to enter a car

In this clip, xQc manages to make the process of entering a car ten times harder than it needs to be.

This is one of those moments when his brain just stopped functioning for a few seconds.

xQc ends up trying to hijack the car and trip the alarm, causing him to run and hide in panic.

Also read: 5 of the easiest missions in GTA Vice City

Edited by Nikhil Vinod