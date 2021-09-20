Top 5 gameplay elements from other games that GTA 6 should include

The GTA series has been quite innovative in open-world gaming. It has introduced many gameplay mechanics and features that have since become commonplace in the genre.

However, there are several other games that have contributed greatly to the open-world genre. Hence, it only makes sense for GTA 6 to pick the best gameplay features introduced in the genre.

The game hasn't been declared yet by Rockstar Games. But fans are already hoping to see new elements in it when it comes out. This article presents a few such features present in other games that GTA 6 can utilize.

GTA 6: 5 gameplay elements that should be incorporated from other games

While there has been no official word about the release of GTA 6, fans expect it to be the best open-world game with record-breaking features. For that to happen, Rockstar Games must look around and incorporate the best elements that have made open-world gaming such a beloved genre.

This article will look at the top 5 such features that fans would love to see in GTA 6.

1) Branching paths/non-linear storyline

Many contemporary RPGs emphasize non-linear storylines in which players choose the results and steer the plot in a certain direction. As the GTA series has traditionally included open-world narrative-driven games, the next game can incorporate such a feature instead.

It would be a welcome change for many fans who believe the story missions lack diversity. The recent GTA titles can be somewhat repetitive at times. This means that players can anticipate what they're supposed to do next.

2) Multiple dialogue choices

If dialogue choices were ever introduced to the GTA series, it would be a fascinating addition. This would allow multiple approaches to the same missions, and would tie in greatly with the previous point. The Fallout games are a great example of this.

A choice-based narrative coupled with diverse dialogue options will make for an extremely immersive experience. This would make GTA 6 more akin to open-world RPGs.

3) Custom player-made character

If player-driven choices and a dialogue system are introduced in the next game, it might as well allow a custom-made protagonist. This would be a significant change, since the GTA games have always relied on a solid protagonist. However, some fans believe that it is better to have a single player-made hero rather than multiple ones.

4) All buildings are enterable and destroyable

A cool feature found in open-world games like Mercenaries and Just Cause is the ability to destroy man-made structures. However, this can be a daunting task for a GTA game to implement. As such, the next game could at least make some of the structures destructible.

The ability to enter most buildings is also a much-needed feature. In GTA 5, this had to be done with mods as the vanilla game didn't have many interiors.

5) Natural disasters that affect the world

Natural (as well as man-made) disasters have been part of the 3D era GTA games. GTA 3 begins with an explosion that blows up the Callahan Bridge. GTA Vice City starts with a hurricane that forces players to stick to the first island. San Fierro in GTA San Andreas shows signs of significant earthquake damage.

Apparently, GTA 5 was set to have sandstorms in the desert regions of the map. Although this was canned from the final game, players can expect to have natural disasters in the next one.

Also Read

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Edited by R. Elahi