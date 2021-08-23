Top 5 gameplay features GTA 6 should implement from previous games

There hasn't been any official confirmation for GTA 6 being developed, let alone an announcement. Yet, fans have been busy making a wishlist of features they'd like to see in the next title.

And where better to look for such features than the GTA series itself? The franchise has been revolutionary in the open-world genre, creating a standard for the rest to follow. Some Grand Theft Auto titles had many features, while others were limited to a few innovative ones.

If GTA 6 incorporates all the praiseworthy elements of its predecessors, it would genuinely become the best open-world game ever made.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA 6: Five gameplay features that should return from previous games

1) Player skills and stats progression

Upgrading the protagonist's skills was a unique element first introduced in GTA San Andreas. Users could increase their skills with a particular weapon or vehicle by using it more frequently. Physical factors such as lung capacity and stamina were also affected.

While this was partially implemented in GTA 5, it did not feel as open-ended as its predecessor. This is because they had complete control over their protagonist in GTA San Andreas. It would be great to see this level of control in the next title.

2) Maintaining body fat/muscle

This was a truly revolutionary feature that made GTA San Andreas a class apart from its competitors. In this game, players start as a skinny CJ, who can gain muscle mass by working out at gyms. However, if he eats a lot of junk food, he can also become fat.

This wasn't just some cosmetic effect; it affected the gameplay to a certain degree. With the maximum amount of muscle, CJ would do more damage to enemies in melee combat. If he is overweight, he can't climb specific barriers or run as far without being exhausted.

It's about time that Rockstar incorporated this feature in a game other than GTA San Andreas. The best candidate would naturally be GTA 6 since it is the upcoming mainline GTA game.

3) Empire management

Empire building had a proper introduction in GTA Vice City Stories and was used extensively in GTA Online. It is, in fact, an integral aspect of the latter game's multiplayer experience.

This feature should make a return in the single-player version of GTA 6. Not only would it make the game more interesting, but there would be a deeper immersive feel to it.

4) Gang warfare

The GTA series is fundamentally about the criminal underworld, so various criminal organizations appear in it. Most of its titles feature gang territories and inter-gang rivalry.

However, it was only in GTA San Andreas that this feature was fully explored. Taking over enemy gang territories was a significant element of the game. GTA 6 should also incorporate this territorial warfare feature.

5) A retro setting

The retro setting is one of the main reasons GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas have been so popular with fans. The former depicts Miami in the 80s, while San Andreas is set in 1990s California.

Most GTA fans believe that a return to the past would certainly be a good thing for the next game. While it seems unlikely at the moment, fans can only hope for such a possibility.

Edited by Ravi Iyer