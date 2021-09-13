Top 5 GTA 5 features different from games of its time

GTA 5 is Rockstar Games' most commercially successful video game to date. When it came out, there were several things it did differently compared to its contemporaries.

As an open-world action/adventure game, GTA 5 had many competitors in the market. However, the GTA series has built its own space in the video game industry and is often considered a distinct sub-genre. As a result, similar games like the Saints Row series get labeled as GTA clones.

Assassin's Creed IV, Final Fantasy XIV, Batman: Arkham Origins, and State of Decay were some popular competitors to GTA 5 in 2013. Although these games were reasonably successful, none of them could match the popularity of GTA 5.

GTA 5: 5 features that made it stand apart from its competitors

1) A contemporary setting

While this might seem obvious for a GTA game to have, few open-world titles attempt to have a modern-day setting. Even when they do, it's usually an alternate take on the present-day world.

The state of San Andreas is an entirely original setting based on California. However, it parallels the real world in every way possible, presenting a satirical take on reality.

2) A more convincing world

Rockstar has excelled in creating lively worlds in the GTA series. GTA 5 is no exception as Los Santos feels like a genuine reinterpretation of Los Angeles.

The surrounding countryside may be a bit dull, but the little details in the game world feel much more realistic than similar titles.

3) Freedom to do anything

Being set in the modern-day, GTA 5 seldom leaves players wishing for something not in the game. Players can wreak havoc in the game world, drive all sorts of vehicles, or even act as ordinary peace-loving people.

This freedom is what gives the GTA series a distinct category among open-world video games.

4) Smarter NPCs

An interesting element where GTA 5 shines over its contemporaries is its NPCs. The pedestrians in the game were much brighter than in other open-world games of the time. For example, the NPCs in Assassin's Creed IV have little function other than being story characters.

The residents of San Andreas, however, react in a very realistic way. They exhibit random behavior that gives each of them a unique personality.

5) Interesting side missions

In most open-world games, gamers become so engrossed in the side missions that they forget about the main quest. While GTA 5 also includes such exciting side missions, how they trigger is unique.

A first-time user will almost always stumble upon a side mission entirely by accident. The fascinating characters that they meet in these missions also add up to the lived-in feeling of the game world.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer