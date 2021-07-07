Top 5 GTA 5 missions that could have been designed better

GTA 5 may be the second-most popular video game of all time, but it doesn't mean that it has the best missions in the GTA series.

While the heist missions were a nice addition to the series, others were less than stellar and left players with a bad taste. Some missions made players wonder why they were even included in the game in the first place.

This article will explore a few missions from GTA 5 which are a prime example of bad game design.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writers.

5 GTA 5 missions that could have been made better

5) The Merryweather Heist

It has often been said that the heists are the best thing about GTA 5. However, many players will feel like they have been tricked into believing this after playing this mission.

Despite being the first big heist with all three characters involved, underwhelming would be the best word to describe it.

A grueling test of patience ensues when players have to ride the slowest vehicle possible (the Minisub) and the ending leaves them disappointed when all their efforts turn out to be for naught.

4) Derailed

Whenever there are trains involved in a GTA game, players are sure to get nervous. As it involves some rather “traumatic” memories from GTA San Andreas, many GTA fans will realize that this mission is nothing but a sick joke aimed at them.

The most difficult part of Wrong Side of the Tracks was near the end, when players had to jump on the train (not necessary) to successfully complete the mission. Derailed involves pulling off a similar stunt, and that too with a dirtbike, just like the dreaded mission from GTA San Andreas.

As if to add insult to injury, nailing the jump in the first try gets the player an achievement titled “Better than CJ”.

3) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

The mission title is probably an indication to the first thing that players would cry out if someone were to explain this mission to them. In a game like GTA, which is mostly known for its arcade-like over-the-top action, players are forced to try out yoga with intentionally difficult controls.

The end of the mission is even weirder, where Michael experiences a bizarre hallucinatory episode. This mission seems like it was intentionally put by Rockstar to torment players, and it does so effortlessly but without any cathartic effect.

2) By the Book

One of the most pointless missions in the entire series, it seems that By the Book exists simply to irk most people. Trevor’s lines during the mission and his actions at the end seem to hint at something grand and profound.

Yet the mission is nothing but an attempt to be edgy for no real purpose. Most players are left bewildered as to why they even played this in the first place and how it is supposed to tie in with the plot.

1) Scouting the Port

Most GTA 5 players will agree that this is one of the worst missions in the game. Players have to pretend to be a dock worker while playing as Trevor - something that even the most ardent roleplaying fans won't want to do.

In this mission, players are entrusted with transporting containers via cranes - a ridiculously mundane and repetitive task.

This is another mission that Rockstar may have purposefully made unpleasant just to increase excitement for later missions. However, it only manages to be odd and out of place in a GTA game.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod