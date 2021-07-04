Top 5 GTA 5 missions that were way more different from other missions

The GTA series has often had some unique and memorable missions that have defined it.

Missions have always been the main aspect of a GTA game, even though there may be plenty of other things to do. They define the storyline and are a great way to explore the gameplay that the title has to offer.

Some missions may be set up to help players get acquainted with the game world. Others may be quite bizarre and over-the-top, and even present a stark contrast with the flow of the story.

This article will list some of the most unique missions in GTA 5 that were considerably different than the rest.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 GTA 5 missions remarkably different from the rest

5) Friend Request

This is a unique mission in GTA 5, available quite early on in-game. When Michael becomes indebted to Martin Madrazo, he seeks assistance from an old friend, Lester. The latter agrees to assist in the collection of funds, but he first asks for a favor.

This is a classic example of Rockstar Games' dark humor, as players must infiltrate an IT firm called Lifeinvader to set up a bomb. Lifeinvader is a parody of Facebook, and the bomb is intended to kill its founder, who is a satirical depiction of Mark Zuckerberg.

4) Casing the Jewel Store

This mission, which comes right after Friend Request, is a prelude to the first heist in GTA 5, and it is quite unique and memorable. Players must "case" a jewel store in Los Santos using a set of camera-glasses while posing as a buyer.

This is a refreshing change of pace from the "shoot first, ask questions later" attitude seen in prior games, and it provides an immersive, realistic experience.

3) By the Book

Possibly the most contentious mission in GTA 5, By the Book features Trevor torturing a character named Mr.K. Even if players overlook the controversial aspects, the mission comes out as needless and edgy.

This mission almost feels pushed into the narrative merely to raise eyebrows, as it has little relevance in the storyline. However, it also reveals a different side of Trevor, as he allows Mr. K to escape the country rather than killing him.

2) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

When it comes to offering strange missions, GTA games have their fair share of surprises. This one is definitely one of the most peculiar ones in the series' history.

It almost seems as if the mission was designed to test the player's patience in the same way that Michael's patience was tried in it. While this task might be considered immersive in a certain way, most players thought it odd and pointless.

1) Something Sensible/The Time's Come

GTA 5, like its predecessor GTA 4, also features multiple endings. This time, there were three alternatives to pick from, and the first two were uncharacteristic of the entire narrative. Choosing Ending A or Ending B leaves players with a sour taste in their mouths, which makes Ending C the only sensible choice.

Even if they despise Michael/Trevor, the terrible ending to this rollercoaster ride of a narrative feels out of place. Most gamers felt that Rockstar put in additional time and effort to create two missions that few people would choose.

Edited by Ravi Iyer