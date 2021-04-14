Rockstar Games has blessed the video game community with plenty of great characters in the GTA series. 'Violent,' 'messy,' 'hilarious,' and 'completely demented' are some of the adjectives used to describe the characters that populate the vast expanse of Rockstar's open-worlds.

From cokehead lawyers to violent drug lords, one can find the nastiest characters in the GTA franchise. However, that doesn't make them obnoxious or unlikeable, as fans have shown a large amount of appreciation for Rockstar's characters.

Ultimately, to drive the story forward or create a meaningful arc, some characters get the short end of the stick. Meaning they do not get ample screen-time or are simply underdeveloped.

These are some of the characters that fans wanted to see more of for a variety of reasons.

Top 5 GTA characters that deserved more screen time

5) Devin Weston

When players think back on their favorite moments in GTA 5, it is odd that fans don't usually think of Devin Weston. As one of the biggest villains in the game, Devin Weston should have been at the forefront, believable as the big, bad threat he is supposed to be.

Towards the end of the game, Devin is the catalyst that brings about the game's final mission, yet players barely even remember his character.

As a great character, Devin isn't given a lot of screentime, which hurts his ability to be a credible threat to the protagonists.

4) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg was easily one of GTA Vice City's best aspects and had considerable screen-time, but not nearly as much as fans would have wanted.

His neurotic brand of drug-fueled nervousness is one of the best parts of GTA Vice City as he stumbles his way through life, finding himself in one mess after the other.

For all his faults, Ken Rosenberg remains one of Tommy's strongest allies and a fun character to witness.

Ken later makes an appearance in GTA San Andreas in a small cameo, but fans would have loved nothing more than him having more screen time than the less important Vice City characters.

3) Stretch

Another cause of a villain that was barely even in GTA 5, Stretch is easily the least developed antagonist in the game. By the end of the game, the players were supposed to buy into Stretch as one of the big threats against the trio. He was barely even in the game to be of any importance.

The last mission of GTA 5 sees the trio eliminate each of their biggest nemesis, and it isn't obvious when Stretch is made up to be Franklin's arch-nemesis.

While Stretch betrays Franklin and Lamar, he is barely present throughout the rest of the game and isn't even mentioned all that much in passing.

Rather than being a fan-favorite that fans wanted to see more of, Stretch deserved more screen-time simply for character development.

2) Yusuf Amir

As one of the most hilariously extravagant characters on-screen in GTA IV: The Ballad of Gay Tony, Yusuf Amir immediately makes his presence known.

He appears sporadically through GTA IV, with more of a role in The Ballad of Gay Tony expansion, yet he is used rather sparingly there as well.

Being the uber-rich yet hilarious personality he is, it is a shame that he did not become a recurring character in the series.

He is the perfect character for an in GTA Online, alongside Tony Prince, as fans would love nothing more than to see the two go at it once again.

1) Agatha Baker

Agatha Baker, post the events of the Diamond Casino Heist, remains largely a voice on the phone and not much outside of it. Easily the most memorable part of the story of the Diamond Casino Heist, Agatha Baker is an absolute joy to witness.

Her transformation from a rather squeamish casino manager to a hardened criminal is absolutely hilarious to behold. She goes from being averse to the idea of violence to calling for her enemies' heads on a platter explicitly and rather excitedly so.

Agatha Baker should have had a bigger role and could be a recurring character in the future series.