Top 5 GTA Online cars that are value-for-money

GTA Online is filled with different and unique cars. However, not every car provides value for money.

The game has expensive vehicles alongside several cheap ones. However, being expensive does not mean it is necessarily good. Keeping abreast of the best models enables players to make the best purchases according to their budget.

With that being said, let us take a look at the five vehicles that players should check. They have been rated time and again as some of the most value-for-money vehicles in the game.

5 cars to buy in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

5) Vagner ($1,535,000)

The Dewbauchee Vagner is a 2-door prototype hypercar introduced in GTA Online with the Gunrunning update. Inspired by Aston Martin Valkyrie, the vehicle is powered by a V8 engine.

The vehicle possesses great top speed as well as good handling. It can outperform other cars with ease, especially when it comes to tracks with a lot of low-speed turns.

The Vagner is one of the best hypercars in the game, and provides ample value for money in its vehicle class. Its performance as well as design appeals to many car enthusiasts.

4) Toros ($498,000)

Pegassi Toros is a 4-door luxury crossover SUV introduced in GTA Online with the Arena War update. Inspired by the Lamborgini Urus 2018, it is powered by a V12 engine, coupled with an 8-speed gearbox.

The vehicle has incredible power with excellent acceleration and a high top speed of 127.5 mph, making it one of the fastest SUVs in the game and the best in its vehicle class. It also boasts superior handling, which is suitable under certain circumstances.

The Toros' sporty design and amazing power makes it one of the most cost-efficient cars suited to roam around Los Santos.

3) Canis Kamacho ($345,000)

Canis Kamacho is a 4-door off-road utility truck introduced in GTA Online with the Doomsday Heist update. Inspired by the real-life Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept, the vehicle is powered by a single-cam V8 engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

The adept off-road vehicle has high torque as well as ground clearance, giving it immense offroad capability. The vehicle also boasts great acceleration and top speed compared to others in its class.

While other cars struggle to climb mountains, Kamacho does it with ease. Most players consider it to be one of the best and most cost-efficient off-road vehicles in the game.

2) Elegy RH8 ($95,000/Free)

Annis Elegy RH8 is a 2-door sports car with a design based on the real-life Nissan GT-R (R35) 2011. The sleek vehicle is powered by a 3-liter single-cam V8 engine capable of pushing 560HP, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

The vehicle has relatively good acceleration and reaches good top speed in no time. It is considered to be one of the best handling cars in the game due to its even weight distribution, great traction, and all-wheel-drive configuration.

Costing $95,000 and being free-of-cost for players who link to their Rockstar Games Social Club account, the RH8 is indeed one of the best value-for-money cars in the game.

1) Armored Kuruma ($698,250 - $525,000)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) is a 4-door armored sedan introduced with the Heists update. The features of the vehicle are as follows:

A bulletproof armor panel on its roof

Protective frames over the headlights

Bullet-resistant windows

Powered by a twin-cam straight-six engine, and coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, the car can easily reach top speed of 147 mph. Players can become nearly invincible when undergoing Contact missions, as NPCs will not be able to hit them through the bulletproof glass.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.



GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: rsg.ms/64aaa39 GTAV and GTA Online out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.With new graphics modes, improved texture qualities, HDR options and ray tracing, GTA Online Profile migration, and more.GTA Online also available as a standalone title — free on PS5: rsg.ms/64aaa39 https://t.co/gUcEOhrvVd

It is always good to have choices, and GTA Online gives players just that with its varied selection. With the value-for-money cars listed above, players will be able to buy vehicles with their dream specifications at a budget, and can progress through the game with ease.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far