Top 5 GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist speedruns

GTA Online has many missions and heists to keep players engaged. With new content coming out every week and a big update at least twice a year, GTA Online remains evergreen for players to play.

GTA Online features heists that are like the main storyline of the online world. Players need to do a couple of setup missions and then finally finish the heists to win GTA$ and RP rewards in GTA Online.

While the latest GTA Online update is dedicated to car enthusiasts, there are many players who like nothing more than to finish these difficult and time-consuming heists as soon as possible.

These heist speedrunners were given a pre-Christmas treat last year when the Cayo Perico Heist was released to GTA Online on 15 December 2020. As per speedrun.com, there are 134 recorded speedruns for this heist.

GTA Online: Top 5 Cayo Perico Heist speedruns

5) Cocoa's attempt with the drowned Oppressor

The fifth place for the fastest speedrun goes to Cocoa from Hungary. The speedrun was completed in 26 minutes and 34 seconds. This player grabbed the fifth position on the leaderboard four months ago. He has a few other runs for this heist, which were completed in under an hour.

4) jacobsky's suicide respawn attempt

The fourth place for the fastest speedrun goes to jacobsky from Poland. This speedrun was completed in 26 minutes and 12 seconds. The player grabbed fourth position on the leaderboard two months ago. He has another run on the website, which he finished in 26 minutes and 33 seconds.

3) Heutemalnicht's silenced rifle attempt

The third place for the fastest speedrun goes to Heutemalnicht from Germany. This speedrun was completed in 23 minutes and 52 seconds. The player grabbed third place on the leaderboard five months ago. He has five other runs for this heist, which were completed in under 44 minutes.

2) MoriTheCat's silenced pistol gunning attempt

The second place for the fastest speedrun goes to MoriTheCat from Japan. The speedrun was completed in 22 minutes and 38 seconds. The player grabbed second position on the leaderboard five months ago. He has two other runs for this heist, which were completed in under half an hour.

1) Cloaked_Ghillie's Wheelie on Cayo Perico attempt

The first place for the fastest speedrun goes to Cloaked_Ghillie from USA . This speedrun was completed in 19 minutes and 35 seconds. The player took first position on the leaderboard four weeks ago. He has a few other runs for this heist, which were completed in under 27 minutes.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod