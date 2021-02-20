A franchise cannot stand to be the most popular fandom globally without suffering through its fair share of secrets and myths. As for Easter eggs, they've always been a part of GTA Online.

Secrets and myths spread like wildfire, while some of the fascinating Easter eggs remain undiscovered. This article highlights the top 5 GTA Online secrets, myths and Easter eggs.

Top 5 GTA Online secrets, myths and easter eggs:

#5 The Hangar business is useless

The Hangar business in GTA Online is unanimously looked down upon and considered a complete waste of time and hard-earned money.

While this business may not be as profitable as some of the more lucrative businesses in GTA Online, like the Vehicle warehouse, the Bunker and the nightclub, it's certainly not a drain on hard-earned money.

As it happens, players can rack up a good load of in-game cash with the Hangar business in GTA Online. Solo players, though, may have to invest a lot of time grinding source missions before they can create a satisfying return on investment. On the other hand, a team of players can generate a massive profit from this business and have a lot of fun customizing planes and nailing source missions together.

#4 Stealing supplies is the best way to generate the big bucks

While stealing supplies instead of spending a good chunk of money on stocks may sound more profitable, the time spent on stealing supplies is not worth it in the end.

Spending a good deal of money on buying stocks may turn the investment cost into a hefty sum but the time saved can be utilized to generate more income and optimize the production as best as possible.

#3 Photo of CJ in a tattoo shop

This is perhaps one of those subtle Easter eggs that GTA Online players often miss out on.

Carl Johnson is one of the main protagonists featured in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. His photo can be found in a tattoo shop, crammed into a collage on the wall.

#2 Secret hallway

Like Hogwarts, GTA Online features several secret hallways and rooms. One such hallway can be found at the airport. Not only does this hallway seem to lead to several eerie-looking rooms, but it also leads to the airport roof.

If the player feels parched from all the nitty-gritty stuff going on in the game, they can always steal a drink from the two vending machines that this secret hallway seems to host for some reason.

#1 The Loch Ness Monster

The Loch Ness Monster is a long-necked mythical creature featured in GTA Online, added to the game as part of the popular Cayo Perico Heist.

"Kapitan. I do not want to worry you, but... there is something out there. Long-range scanners are picking up something... big on the surface. From movement patterns, I would say it is... never mind. It is an old friend of mine."

―Pavel

This monster has fascinated players worldwide, mainly because it appears only for about a few seconds and dives underneath within the blink of an eye. Fans are still speculating about what the Loch Ness Monster represents in GTA Online.