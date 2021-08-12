Top 5 GTA RP streamers with the highest followers in August 2021

Ever since GTA RP gained popularity, the number of GTA RP streamers has been increasing every day.

The term "GTA RP streamer" is a thing now as many streamers have made it the primary focus of the channel.

These streamers have ammassed a huge following on Twitch and continue to grow as GTA RP becomes bigger.

Here are the most followed GTA RP streamers in August 2021.

Most followed GTA RP streamers in August 2021

1) xQc (9.1 million followers)

What can be said about xQc that hasn't been said already?

xQc isn't just the most followed GTA RP streamer, he is one of the biggest creators on Twitch, with his channel having 9.1 million followers.

In the month of August, xQc has ammassed over 12 million hours of total watch time on his channel.

He has had a rocky relationship with GTA RP as he has been banned from the NoPixel server a total of six times now over various offenses and has even called out NoPixel moderators and admins for various things.

xQc currently streams on the public version of NoPixel and says he doesn't plan on going back to the whitelisted server.

2) Summit1g (6 million followers)

Summit1g is an ex-CSGO professional player who expanded to other games like Valorant and GTA RP.

Summit1g currently has 6 million followers on Twitch.

In the month of August, his channel has gained 21,000 followers so far.

He also streams Crowfall, Final Fantasy, Max Payne 3 and Back 4 Blood.

3) Sykkuno (3.6 million followers)

Thomas, also known as Sykkuno, is a very popular GTA RP streamer with his Twitch channel having 3.6 million followers.

He role-plays as "Yuno Syk", a genius hacker that uses his talents for robbing banks.

He role-plays on the NoPixel server and often collaborates with other streamers on the server like xQc, Buddha and Blaustoise.

Sykkuno recently amazed the RP community by completing the lower vault hack, a hack which is notorious for being difficult, in a single try.

4) Loud_Coringa (2.3 million followers)

GTA RP has recently blown up internationally, with a lot of Brazilian and Portuguese streamers gaining followers.

Victor Augusto, also known as Loud Coringa, is a Brazilian GTA RP streamer with 2.3 million followers on Twitch.

Loud Coringa is the fastest growing streamer in August, with his channel gaining 179,794 followers and having 13,422,971 hours of total watch time.

5) Buddha (626,000 followers)

Lucas Ramos, aka Buddha, is a popular GTA streamer on Twitch. His channel has 626,000 followers on Twitch.

Although he is last on this list, his follower count keeps growing everyday and he will catch up to others soon if he keeps going at this rate.

Buddha's RP character "Lang Buddha" is a very well known figure in the GTA RP community.

He plays on the NoPixel server and often collaborates with Sykunno, xQc and Blaustoise.

