Top 5 GTA RP streamers with the highest viewer hours in August 2021

GTA RP has become a cash cow on Twitch, with all its streams getting tons of concurrent viewers on the platform. Getting viewers to join a stream is easy, but the tricky part is making them keep watching for long periods.

Twitch has a way of gathering this data by calculating the total amount of hours viewers have spent watching a particular streamer, which this GTA RP article delves into.

GTA RP streamers with the most viewer hours so far this month

1) Loud Coringa

With the surge of GTA RP's popularity abroad, many non-English streamers have started broadcasting this server for new audiences.

One such example is Loud Coringa, aka Victor Augusto, a GTA RP streamer from Brazil with 2.3 million followers on Twitch. In August, he had 13,422,971 total viewer hours on his channel.

This makes him the largest international GTA RP streamer on Twitch.

2) Summit1g

Jaryd Russell "Summit1g" Lazar is the tenth most followed streamer on Twitch, with his channel having 5.9 million followers. This month, he has had 5,780,217 total viewer hours on his channel.

The former CS: GO professional has become an influential figure in the GTA RP community. In May 2020, Summit1g signed a multi-year contract with Twitch regarding content and partnership support.

3) Buddha

Lucas "Buddha" Ramos is a popular GTA streamer on Twitch, where he has 626,000 followers. This is not a lot of followers, but his viewer hours are better than most big streamers.

In August, Buddha has 5,399,696 total viewer hours on his channel. He is growing at a reasonable rate and should be able to catch up to more prominent creators in no time.

4) RatedEpicz

RatedEpicz is a very well-known British GTA RP streamer with 454,000 followers on Twitch. This month, he has seen 3,801,959 total viewer hours on his channel.

RatedEpicz's RP character "Randy Bullet" is renowned in the NoPixel server. He often collaborates with other streamers on this server, like Sykkuno and Valkyrae.

5) Ramee

Ramee is an American GTA RP streamer with 411,000 followers on Twitch. Like Buddha, he is growing rapidly in the number of followers and will catch up to the prominent creators in no time.

In August, Ramee saw 3,000,306 total viewer hours on his channel. He role-plays as "Ramee El-Rahman," an art enthusiast and part-time war-lord.

Also read: 5 reasons why GTA San Andreas multiplayer is still popular in 2021

Source: Twitchmetrics

Edited by Ravi Iyer