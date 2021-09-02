Top 5 GTA San Andreas cheat codes for PS4

Cheat codes have a long and distinguished history in the GTA franchise. Cheats are included in every other GTA game. Some are really useful, while others provide amusing outcomes.

GTA San Andreas is often regarded as the best game in the series. It should come off as no surprise then that it also contains some of the best cheat codes. Some of these even increase the replayability value because of how entertaining they are.

GTA San Andreas was originally released for the PS2 in 2004. It was later ported over to other platforms like the original Xbox, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS. Through backward compatibility, it is possible to play the game on PS4.

As a result, PS2 cheat codes will also work on the PS4. This article lists some of the best cheat codes that PlayStation players can use for the game.

GTA San Andreas: 5 of the best cheat codes for PS4 players

1) Health, Armor, Money

Cheat Code: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

This cheat restores health, adds armor, and grants $250,000. It also repairs the vehicle the players are driving and increases the Criminal Rating to 40.

2) Spawn Jetpack

Cheat Code: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

This cheat spawns a jetpack in GTA San Andreas. After activation, CJ gets automatically equipped with it.

3) Infinite Ammunition

Cheat Code: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1

This enables infinite ammo in all weapons and negates the need for reloading. This cheat code also affects NPCs as well. The sounds in the game may become distorted on using this cheat.

4) Spawn Hydra

Cheat Code: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CROSS, L1, L1, DOWN, UP

Using this cheat code will spawn a Hydra near the player. Players should note that it takes up a lot more space than cars. Thus, it should be used in a place slightly larger than the plane itself.

5) Pedestrians Riot

Cheat Code: L2, RIGHT, L1, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

After activating this cheat, all pedestrians in San Andreas will start rioting. Keeping it activated and saving the game will result in a permanent state of rioting.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

