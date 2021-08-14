Top 5 GTA San Andreas features that don't make sense

GTA San Andreas offers an enticing experience of realism in an open-world game. However, there are several things in the game that make no sense at all.

When GTA San Andreas came out in 2004, it blew everybody's minds how much Rockstar Games had managed to improve the series. Its breakthrough success established the GTA series as an unparalleled force in the open-world genre.

The game brought tons of new features, a massive map with an equally long storyline and detailed customization. This all made it one of the best games that Rockstar had ever produced. In fact, it's hard to find a gamer who has never heard of the game.

Even though the GTA franchise has been somewhat grounded on realism, its titles have plenty of absurd elements. This article discusses such features of GTA San Andreas that made no sense at all but were quite enjoyable.

GTA San Andreas: Five pointless game features

5) Hair grows back at the parlor

There are dozens of haircuts and tattoos with which players can customize CJ in GTA San Andreas. But the funny thing about them is that barbers can grow back his hair. If gamers go in with a bald head and shaved face, they can come out instantly with an afro and a goatee.

This is also the case with tattoos. Tattoo artists only take a second or two to ink CJ, and they can remove it just as quickly. It appears that the GTA universe has discovered a cure for alopecia, and tattooing technology has also advanced significantly.

4) Learning martial arts in a single session

Another bizarre thing is how fast CJ can learn a new fighting style in GTA San Andreas. He needs to defeat an opponent, and the gym master will teach him the new combat techniques.

This might imply that CJ is extremely gifted and has superhuman learning capabilities. Another reason may be that he is an android who only needs to install a software program to learn something new.

Whatever the cause, this is an example of video game logic at its finest. However, it is quite convenient and even hilarious for players.

3) Cars blow up when upside down

This feature is actually quite annoying and is only present to challenge players. In the 3D universe games, an upturned car will start burning instantly and explode in just a few seconds.

This is troublesome, especially during missions, and many players have had to restart missions due to an upturned car.

2) Changing the size of the moon

It is well known that the destiny of the 3D universe depends on its protagonists. Their actions influence their personal story as well as the world they live in. However, their powers expand beyond the earth and affect the in-game moon as well.

Players can shoot at the moon with a sniper rifle to adjust its size in the game.

1) Pay N' Spray

This is perhaps the most ridiculous feature of the GTA games. It does not matter if a player goes on a rampage and kills hundreds of people in the game world. If they go down to a Pay N' Spray outlet and respray their car with a different color, the authorities will not recognize them.

It is absolutely ridiculous that the authorities cannot identify the protagonist after he changes his car color. In later titles, this was slightly improved, with players being forced to sneak into a Pay N' Spray to reduce their wanted level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer