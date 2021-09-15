Top 5 GTA San Andreas missions that are some of the best in the GTA franchise

The GTA series has a diverse range of missions throughout its games. The best ones are arguably found in GTA San Andreas.

With a total of 100 missions, it has the highest number of missions in the series. However, it takes a lot less time to finish GTA San Andreas' main story compared to GTA 5. Yet, it does not feel short at all, thanks to how varied its missions are.

Players travel across three different cities and take part in various activities. Gang warfare, stealthy infiltrations, heists, street racing, GTA San Andreas has it all. Here's a look at some of the most memorable missions from the game that are considered the best in the series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 missions from GTA San Andreas that stand out from the rest of the franchise

5) Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

This mission is a fan favorite for many GTA players. After completing a series of missions in preparation for the heist, players finally get to rob Caligula's Casino. Players get to use night vision and smoke bombs in a stealthy infiltration and don a parachute for the getaway.

The mission is unique because of how complex the heist is and how a ghetto gangster like CJ is at the helm of it. The manner in which the heist took place would be used in future games like GTA 5 and GTA Online.

4) End of the Line

This mission presents the dramatic conclusion where CJ takes down Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny. However, it is also a beautifully designed mission involving a massive shootout and an epic chase through Los Santos.

Serving as the last mission in the game, it made a lasting impact on players who made it to the end.

3) The Black Project

One of the best stealth segments in the entire GTA series occurs during this mission. Players are required to infiltrate a secret lab below the restricted military base in San Andreas.

The whole mission feels like a tribute to the Metal Gear series with a touch of Rockstar's humor. The "black" project, as nefarious as it sounds, turns out to be a jetpack. Most players expected to find aliens or some secret WMD and were undoubtedly surprised at the twist.

2) The Da Nang Thang

The Da Nang Thang is one of the most memorable missions taking place in San Fierro. Players have to infiltrate a ship belonging to a Vietnamese gang with nothing but a knife.

Surprisingly, players encounter a bunch of refugees enslaved aboard the ship and must free them. The most memorable moment is when the player shoots the Snakehead instead of fighting him with a sword. CJ will make a hilarious comment if this approach is taken.

1) Just Business

This is probably the best mission involving Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas. The mission begins with a brief shootout and then proceeds to what is one of the best action segments in the game.

Big Smoke rides a motorbike while CJ sits behind him, shooting at the Russian mob chasing them. The scripted moments are incredibly entertaining, and players end up with greater respect for Smoke by the end of the mission.

