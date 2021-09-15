Can you sell cars in GTA Online?

GTA Online players can sell their cars for the right price, but they have to do it in a specific manner.

Sometimes a player wants to make a quick buck. They might steal a nice car from an NPC. All they have to do is take it somewhere and sell it. It's not as simple as navigating the Interaction Menu. GTA Online can be slightly confusing at times, especially when dealing with money.

Players can sell their cars if they head on over to Los Santos Customs. However, there are a few drawbacks. Players should have realistic expectations about the money they make. Selling cars will not amount to much. At the very least, they can get rid of unwanted vehicles.

Can players sell cars in GTA Online?

Selling cars is rather simple in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

All the player has to do is go to Los Santos Customs. They can sell their cars at this mod shop. Of course, there are a few caveats. The money they make depends on the car and its condition. GTA Online also places some restrictions on which cars to sell. Here is a step-by-step guide on what to do.

Go to Los Santos Customs

GTA Online players should drive over to Los Santos Customs. It's located in the heart of the city. Players can take their car and drive it into the garage. Once inside, they have the option to sell the vehicle.

It's a good idea to sell cars in a solo or private lobby. There's a good chance another player will blow up the vehicle being sold.

Prices vary depending on the condition

Payments are based on overall quality. Los Santos Customs also accepts mods. This will affect the value of the car. GTA Online players should not sell their car if it's severely damaged. Instead, they should get it fixed.

Damaged vehicles can be repaired at the shop. The value remains the same, regardless. There is no difference between selling a repaired vehicle and a non-damaged one. Repair costs always reduce value.

The cooldown period lasts for 20 minutes. Afterward, the player has to wait until it's over. The selling price ranges from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand. There are better ways to make money in GTA Online. Players should only sell cars if they no longer need them.

Not every car can be sold

Los Santos Customs will not buy cars that can be acquired for free. For example, Legendary Motorsports sometimes gives away free vehicles. The same can be said for Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Players can't just sell their Annis Elegy RH8 for a massive profit.

Also Read

A few supercars are also considered "too hot" to sell. GTA Online wants certain players to buy these vehicles. This applies to most high-end vehicles in Los Santos. One example is the Infernus. It cannot be sold if it is stolen. However, players can buy it and sell it later for $44,000.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Srijan Sen