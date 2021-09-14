Every trade price for GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners vehicles

Now that every vehicle has been released for Los Santos Tuners, GTA Online players should take advantage of the trade prices.

Los Santos Tuners offers fast sports cars with customizable features. However, most of them cost millions of dollars. GTA Online players can save money with trade prices as they will significantly reduce the cost of each vehicle.

Trade prices can only be unlocked with Car Reputation. This can be done anytime the player visits the LS Car Meet. Either way, there are plenty of incentives to level up. All trade prices are now readily available for GTA Online.

A full list of trade prices for vehicles in GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners

Without further ado, here are the trade prices for each vehicle. This article covers both the launch date vehicles and the drip fed ones.

Trade prices for Los Santos Tuners vehicles

Los Santos Tuners has a lot of vehicles. These are the trade prices for the launch date vehicles. The following list will range from the lowest to highest price:

Vapid Dominator GTT costs $915,000 (it usually costs $1,220,000)

costs $915,000 (it usually costs $1,220,000) Vulcar Warrener HKR costs $945,000 (it usually costs $1,260,000)

costs $945,000 (it usually costs $1,260,000) Annis Remus costs $1,027,500 (it usually costs $1,370,000)

costs $1,027,500 (it usually costs $1,370,000) Obey Tailgater S costs $1,121,250 (it usually costs $1,495,000)

costs $1,121,250 (it usually costs $1,495,000) Karin Futo GTX costs $1,192,500 (it usually costs $1,590,000)

costs $1,192,500 (it usually costs $1,590,000) Annis ZR350 costs $1,211,250 (it usually costs $1,615,000)

costs $1,211,250 (it usually costs $1,615,000) Dinka RT3000 costs $1,286,250 (it usually costs $1,715,000)

costs $1,286,250 (it usually costs $1,715,000) Annis Euros costs $1,350,000 (it usually costs $1,800,000)

costs $1,350,000 (it usually costs $1,800,000) Dinka Jester RR costs $1,477,500 (it usually costs $1,970,000)

costs $1,477,500 (it usually costs $1,970,000) Karin Calico GTF costs $1,496,250 (it usually costs $1,995,000)

Meanwhile, these are the trade prices for vehicles that were released later:

Karin Previon costs $1,117,500 (it usually costs $1,490,000)

costs $1,117,500 (it usually costs $1,490,000) Übermacht Cypher costs $1,162,000 (it usually costs $1,550,000 normally)

costs $1,162,000 (it usually costs $1,550,000 normally) Pfister Growler costs $1,220,250 (it usually costs $1,627,000 normally)

costs $1,220,250 (it usually costs $1,627,000 normally) Vapid Dominator ASP costs $1,331,250 (it usually costs $1,775,000 normally)

costs $1,331,250 (it usually costs $1,775,000 normally) Emperor Vectre costs $1,338,750 (it usually costs $1,785,000)

costs $1,338,750 (it usually costs $1,785,000) Karin Sultan RS Classic costs $1,341,750 (it usually costs $1,789,000)

costs $1,341,750 (it usually costs $1,789,000) Pfister Comet S2 costs $1,408,500 (it usually costs $1,878,000)

GTA Online players will save hundreds of thousands of dollars. For example, the Dinka Jester RR normally costs $1,970,000. However, with a trade price of $1,477,500, players will save $492,500. It's a large pile of cash that can be used for other activities including heist setup costs and various weaponry.

How can GTA Online players unlock trade prices?

GTA Online players can unlock trade prices at random. Once they gain membership to the LS Car Meet, they will begin to have Car Reputation. This point system measures rank by level, with new trade prices unlocked for every five. The Annis Euros is the first one unlocked by default.

The Los Santos Tuners update provides several activities for players to level up their Car Reputation. It offers street races and contract missions. Along with that, players can also wear apparel and visit the LS Car Meet.

Trade prices will save players tons of time and money

Los Santos Tuners is a rather expensive update. Almost every single vehicle is north of the millions range. GTA Online players will have to rank up their Car Reputation as doing so gives them access to trade prices. It's entirely random, so players have to hope for the best.

Trade prices will significantly reduce grinding. This is already a major issue in GTA Online, since everything is expensive these days. Trade prices can help players save time and money.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

