Top 5 Indian GTA RP clips in July 2021

The meteoric rise in GTA RP's popularity can be credited to streamers and YouTubers making GTA RP content.

GTA RP works like any other roleplaying game, so streamers make their own silly characters and mess around on the server. This makes for very entertaining content.

As GTA RP started blowing up internationally, Indian streamers picked it up and made it accessible to the Indian audience.

In this article, we will be looking at the best Indian GTA RP clips in July 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Best Indian GTA RP clips this month

1) Speed dekh bhai

In this clip, RakaZone Gaming is inspecting another player driving around in a fast car.

The player keeps commenting on his speed by saying, "Speed dekh bhai" and tries to show off. As the player gets to an intersection, he crashes the car, and his body fly's out, instantly killing him. RakaZone Gaming bursts out laughing after witnessing this.

2) Dynamo slaps a girl

In this clip, Dynamo and his friends are messing around in GTA RP when Dynamo gets into an altercation with a girl, and he slaps her by mistake. Dynamo starts laughing and runs away as the girl starts chasing him.

3) RakaZone's escape from police

The clip starts with RakaZone trolling the cops by moving around a lot and not listening to them.

As the situation escalates, RakaZone makes a deal with the cop for a vehicle for him and his crew. He takes the vehicle and drives away with the cops now chasing him. RakaZone maneuvers around the city and loses them.

4) Baburao ko maaro Rs.50 dunga

In this clip, Qayzer Gaming gets a message on his stream that says a fan will donate 50 rupees to him if he punches Baburao. Qayzer gladly accepts the offer and punches Baburao resulting in him being beaten to death. After dying, all of his friends kick his body while calling him an "international bikhari."

5) Bullet lani bhul gaya

In this clip, Carryislive robs Fleeca bank with his crew. He starts to intimidate hostages with a shotgun and starts making demands. Sometime later, Carry realizes that he does not have any bullets in the shotgun and has been threatening people with an empty gun all this time.

