Top 5 most infuriating moments in the GTA San Andreas story 

Sometimes games like GTA San Andreas can have a few frustrating missions. The game features 105 storyline missions and some of them have made a few players salty about the game.

Most of the community loves GTA San Andreas, and some may even say it's the best game of all time. Players enjoy the game even today, and having a mobile version makes the game even more accessible to more players.

GTA San Andreas is the classic story of Carl "CJ" Johnson and how he took revenge for the death of his mother and the destruction of Grove Street Families.

While playing the game, many players have found a few things to be very frustrating about the game.

Here is a list of the 5 most infuriating moments in the GTA San Andreas story.

Top 5 moments in GTA San Andreas that infurated players

Failing the 'Wrong Side of the tracks' mission

The Wrong Side of the Tracks is a mission in which CJ and Big Smoke are to chase a train filled with members of the Ballas gang. In this mission, CJ is supposed to follow the train on a Sanchez and Big Smoke is shooting the Ballas on top of the train.

This mission is very annoying, as Big Smoke has bad aim for most of it, which causes the mission to fail. The path that the train takes also makes it really difficult for players to keep up with it in order to complete the mission.

The Supply Lines Mission

This is the most frustrating mission in GTA San Andreas. Players hate this mission as it is unnecessary and very difficult to complete. In this mission, players are to stop a few people from delivering RC vehicles. The worst part is that players need to do the mission using an RC plane, which has a fuel bar.

There is no reason as to why this can't be done by CJ in person. The handling of the RC plane is quite bad and the guns at the front of the plane have no crossair. This is definitely not a mission most gamers are going to get right on the first try, which makes it very agonizing.

Failing the Air Raid Mission

This mission is given by the character Zero. Players have to defend Zero's transmittors from his archenemy, Berkley. In this mission, Berkley launches an attack on Zeros transmittors on his roof using his RC Planes. It is then CJ's job to shoot down all the RC planes before they destroy all the transmitters.

This mission can be very annoying because of the number of planes that spawn and how they spawn out of nowhere to take out the transmitter. Failing this mission gets very frustrating

Finding out Big Smoke was ratting on GSF

In the mission The Green Sabre, Cesar calls CJ to show him something before he goes to fight the Ballas. Players soon learn that Big Smoke and Ryder were ratting out on Grove Street Families to Tenpenny and the Ballas. CJ sees the car that was used in the murder of his mother, and it was being moved by Big Smoke. This plot twist made a lot of fans furious at Big Smoke and Ryder for being the reason everything started going bad for CJ.

Being picked up by Tenpenny in the start

The intro sequence of GTA San Andreas begins with very sad news - the one of CJ's mother being killed. The next thing that happens to CJ after landing in San Andreas is that his cab gets pulled over by officer Tenpenny, where he is humiliated, robbed of his money, and falsely accused of the murder of a police officer.

CJ is then thrown out of the car in Ballas territory, where the game begins. This intro really gets to the players, as they begin the game with a strong hatred towards Tenpenny.

GTA San Andreas has many amazing missions that players will remember and a storyline to go with it. But with everything good, there is a little bad, and these missions are probably the most infuriating part of GTA San Andreas.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod